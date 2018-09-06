Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Real Madrid revenue reaches 750 million euros, up 11 percent

September 6, 2018 6:37 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says its operating revenue for 2017-2018 reached 750.9 million ($871 million), 11 percent more than the previous year.

The figure, which doesn’t include gains from the transfers of players, represents an increase of more than 76 million euros ($88 million), the largest rise for the club in a financial year since 2000.

Madrid, which sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus for more than 100 million euros ($116 million) in July, won its third straight Champions League title last season. The Spanish powerhouse also won FIFA’s Club World Cup and the European and Spanish Super Cups. Its basketball team won the Euroleague and the ACB League.

Madrid said Thursday the results helped produce “increased revenues, but also greater expenses, particularly in terms of bonuses to sports personnel.”

The club said it has no debt, with the net figure negative for the third consecutive year.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

