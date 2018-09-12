Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 1, Blue Jays 0

September 12, 2018 10:09 pm
 
Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McKnney rf 4 0 0 0 Betts rf 3 0 1 0
D.Trvis 2b 4 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 4 0 0 0
Grrl Jr ss 4 0 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 3 0 0 0
Morales dh 4 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 0 1 0
Solarte 3b 3 0 2 0 Mreland 1b 1 0 0 0
A.Diaz pr-3b 0 0 0 0 Devers 3b 3 1 0 0
Smoak ph 0 0 0 0 Holt 2b 3 0 1 0
R.Urena pr 0 0 0 0 Leon c 3 0 0 0
T.Hrnnd lf 3 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 2 0 1 0
Smth Jr ph 1 0 0 0
Tellez 1b 3 0 1 0
D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0
Jo.Dvis cf 2 0 1 0
Pillar ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 26 1 4 0
Toronto 000 000 000—0
Boston 000 010 00x—1

DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Boston 6. 2B_Tellez (7), Bradley Jr. (28). SB_Betts (28), Holt (7), Bradley Jr. (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Sanchez L,4-6 7 3 1 1 3 6
Clippard 1 1 0 0 2 0
Boston
Price W,15-6 7 3 0 0 0 7
Wright H,1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Kimbrel S,39-44 1 0 0 0 1 2

WP_Sanchez 2.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Chris Segal; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:41. A_35,178 (37,731).

