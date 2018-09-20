Red Sox 11, Yankees 6

Boston New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts dh 5 3 4 5 McCtchn lf 3 1 2 0 Bnntndi lf 4 1 2 0 Judge rf 4 1 0 0 J.Mrtin rf 4 0 1 1 A.Hicks cf 4 1 1 0 Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 1 Stanton dh 3 1 1 4 Holt 2b 4 1 1 1 Grgrius ss 4 0 2 0 Devers 3b 5 2 2 0 Andujar 3b 4 0 0 0 Swihart 1b 3 1 1 0 G.Sanch c 3 1 0 0 Pearce ph 1 0 0 0 Voit 1b 4 1 1 2 Mreland 1b 1 0 0 0 G.Trres 2b 4 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 3 2 1 1 C.Vazqz c 3 0 1 0 Lin pr 0 1 0 0 Leon c 1 0 0 0 Totals 38 11 13 9 Totals 33 6 7 6

Boston 121 010 330—11 New York 020 400 000— 6

E_A.Hicks (2), G.Sanchez (5). DP_New York 1. LOB_Boston 5, New York 7. 2B_Betts 2 (44), Benintendi (39), A.Hicks (17). 3B_McCutchen (3). HR_Betts (30), Holt (6), Bradley Jr. (13), Stanton (35), Voit (11). SB_J.Martinez (6). CS_McCutchen (8). SF_Bogaerts (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Rodriguez 3 2-3 4 5 5 7 4 Hembree 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Wright W,3-1 3 1 0 0 0 2 Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kimbrel 1 1 0 0 0 2 New York Tanaka 4 8 5 5 0 3 Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Green L,8-3 BS,4 1 2 2 2 0 3 Betances 1 1 1 0 1 2 Chapman 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 Holder 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Cole 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Tarpley 2-3 0 0 0 1 2

Tanaka pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

Green pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_4:02. A_47,351 (47,309).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.