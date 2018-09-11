Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gurriel Jr. ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Travis 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Morales dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|1-Davis pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Solarte ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|c-Smith Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Diaz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|d-Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.421
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|1
|3
|11
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.340
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.293
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.331
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Pearce 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.290
|2-Lin pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Vazquez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Nunez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Leon c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|a-Holt ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.260
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Totals
|30
|7
|7
|6
|4
|6
|Toronto
|000
|002
|000—2
|5
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|43x—7
|7
|1
a-homered for Leon in the 7th. b-singled for Davis in the 8th. c-flied out for Hernandez in the 9th. d-flied out for Diaz in the 9th.
1-ran for Morales in the 6th. 2-ran for Pearce in the 7th.
E_Kinsler (9). LOB_Toronto 6, Boston 3. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (8), Travis (13), Benintendi (38). 3B_Pearce (1). HR_Holt (4), off Tepera. RBIs_Pillar (53), Benintendi (80), Pearce (37), Kinsler (45), Holt 3 (37). SB_Travis (3), Davis (1), Kinsler (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Grichuk); Boston 1 (Nunez). RISP_Toronto 1 for 6; Boston 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Smoak. GIDP_Kinsler.
DP_Toronto 1 (Diaz, Travis, Smoak).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Borucki
|6
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|86
|4.26
|Tepera, L, 5-5, BS, 8-15
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|19
|3.71
|Petricka
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|20
|4.99
|Guerrieri
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.69
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|1.96
|Workman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.41
|Eovaldi
|3
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|73
|4.22
|Brasier, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.65
|Velazquez, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.29
|Poyner, H, 3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|1.72
|Kelly, H, 21
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.11
|Hembree
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.02
Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 1-1, Guerrieri 2-1, Brasier 1-0, Kelly 1-0. HBP_Sale (Morales). WP_Guerrieri.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:08. A_34,747 (37,731).
