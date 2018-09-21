Red Sox 7, Indians 5

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lin cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|Phillips 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.125
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|Martinez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.330
|Pearce 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Holt ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Swihart rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Travis lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.200
|Bradley Jr. rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Leon c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
|4
|3
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.282
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Ramirez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.238
|Donaldson dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Diaz 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|1-Davis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Gonzalez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Guyer rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Allen rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.266
|Kipnis cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|3
|13
|Boston
|001
|001
|401—7
|12
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|310
|100—5
|10
|1
1-ran for Diaz in the 6th.
E_Devers (23), Gonzalez (9). LOB_Boston 5, Cleveland 9. 2B_Travis (2), Lindor (42), Ramirez (37), Gomes (24). HR_Travis (1), off Bieber; Devers (18), off Bieber; Lin (1), off Otero; Donaldson (7), off Sale; Gomes (15), off Hembree. RBIs_Lin 2 (3), Devers 2 (58), Travis 3 (7), Ramirez 2 (103), Donaldson (18), Gomes 2 (46). CS_Davis (6). SF_Ramirez.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Pearce 2, Leon); Cleveland 5 (Brantley 2, Ramirez, Donaldson 2). RISP_Boston 3 for 8; Cleveland 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Travis, Leon, Guyer. GIDP_Devers, Pearce, Swihart, Travis.
DP_Cleveland 4 (Lindor, Ramirez, Encarnacion), (Diaz, Ramirez, Encarnacion), (Lindor, Ramirez, Encarnacion), (Ramirez, Lindor, Encarnacion).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale
|3
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|7
|73
|2.00
|Hembree
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|4.40
|Poyner
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|2.45
|Barnes, W, 6-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.34
|Pomeranz, H, 2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|21
|6.24
|Workman, H, 7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.75
|Velazquez, H, 3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.18
|Scott, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|11.57
|Kimbrel, S, 42-47
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.21
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|2.21
|Olson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5.47
|Bieber, L, 10-5
|4
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|1
|82
|4.80
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|4.46
|Otero
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|5.43
Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 1-1, Workman 2-0, Scott 2-0, Olson 2-0, Ramirez 2-1. HBP_Pomeranz (Brantley). WP_Bieber.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:34. A_27,892 (35,225).
