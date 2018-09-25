Red Wings-Blackhawks Sum

Detroit 2 4 2—8 Chicago 2 2 2—6

First Period_1, Detroit, Vanek (Abdelkader), 0:16. 2, Chicago, Highmore (Seabrook, Keith), 1:51. 3, Detroit, Athanasiou, 5:13. 4, Chicago, Kahun (Keith, Toews), 15:45.

Second Period_5, Detroit, Helm (Mantha), 5:38. 6, Chicago, Toews (Kane, DeBrincat), 7:40 (pp). 7, Detroit, Mantha (Larkin, Hicketts), 10:54. 8, Detroit, Witkowski (Megan, Smith), 15:39. 9, Detroit, Athanasiou (Mantha, Vanek), 16:48. 10, Chicago, Toews (Davidson, Rutta), 18:22.

Third Period_11, Chicago, Schmaltz (Kane, Boqvist), 0:50 (pp). 12, Detroit, Larkin (Athanasiou), 4:23 (sh). 13, Chicago, Keith (Kane, Boqvist), 11:28. 14, Detroit, Vanek (Helm, Athanasiou), 13:56.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 9-8-8_25. Chicago 14-13-9_36.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 1; Chicago 2 of 5.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 0-0-0 (36 shots-30 saves). Chicago, Ward 0-0-0 (17-11), Forsberg 0-0-0 (8-6).

A_19,864 (19,717). T_2:35.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Darren Gibbs.

