Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Redhawks rush for season-high in 38-23 victory

September 22, 2018 7:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Alonzo Smith ran for 164 of the RedHawks’ season-high 289 yards rushing and Miami (Ohio) defeated Bowling Green 38-23 in a Mid-America Conference opener on Saturday.

Smith’s 34-yard run put the senior over 2,000 yards rushing for his career and set Miami (1-3, 1-0) up at the Falcons 2-yard line before Gus Ragland ran over from the 1 two plays later for a 17-3 lead. Ragland tossed a 6-yard pass to Andrew Homer with 33 seconds left in the first half to go up 24-3.

The lead grew to 31-3 on Ragland’s 26-yard pass to Jack Sorenson in the third quarter before the Falcons (1-3, 0-1) scored their remaining points in the final 5½ minutes of the game.

Ragland was an efficient 10-of-15 passing for 119 yards and two scores.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Bowling Green’s Jarret Doege threw 45 times, completing 30, for 237 yards and two scores. Grant Loy added a TD pass on the game’s final play.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 IANS 2018 Washington, DC Information...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US and Australian Navy ships conduct formations off coast of Hawaii

Today in History

1890: Yosemite National Park established