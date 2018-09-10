Reds 10, Dodgers 6

|Los Angeles
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Tylor lf-2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|B.Hmltn cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Peraza ss
|4
|3
|2
|1
|M.Mchdo ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|M.Kemp rf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Suarez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Freese 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gennett 2b
|5
|2
|4
|3
|Bllnger ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ervin lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|K.Hrnan cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Muncy ph-1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Dixon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Wa.Prlt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utley ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Iglss p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Puig ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Reed p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Wood p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Grrro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vnditte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lrenzen p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Pderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Wllms rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Madson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fields p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rosscup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|38
|10
|14
|9
|Los Angeles
|001
|201
|200—
|6
|Cincinnati
|401
|203
|00x—10
E_Peraza (20), M.Machado (12). DP_Los Angeles 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Cincinnati 8. 2B_M.Machado (31), B.Dozier (28), B.Hamilton (14), Votto (26), Ervin (9), Lorenzen (1). HR_C.Taylor (16), Grandal (23), Suarez (32). SB_M.Machado (14), Bellinger (11), Peraza 2 (22).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Wood L,8-7
|3
|2-3
|8
|7
|6
|2
|6
|Venditte
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madson
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Fields
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosscup
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Cincinnati
|Reed
|4
|5
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Lorenzen
|2
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Peralta
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hughes W,4-3
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Wa.Peralta pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Wood (Peraza).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:23. A_12,161 (42,319).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.