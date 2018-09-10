Reds 10, Dodgers 6

Los Angeles Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Tylor lf-2b 4 2 2 2 B.Hmltn cf 4 2 1 0 J.Trner 3b 3 1 0 0 Peraza ss 4 3 2 1 M.Mchdo ss 5 1 2 0 Votto 1b 4 1 1 2 M.Kemp rf-lf 5 0 1 2 Suarez 3b 4 1 1 1 Freese 1b 1 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 5 2 4 3 Bllnger ph-cf 2 0 1 0 Ervin lf 5 1 2 0 K.Hrnan cf 2 0 0 0 Brnhart c 4 0 1 2 Muncy ph-1b 3 0 1 1 Dixon rf 4 0 0 0 Grandal c 3 1 1 1 Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 2 1 1 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 Utley ph-2b 1 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 Puig ph-rf 1 0 0 0 C.Reed p 1 0 0 0 A.Wood p 2 0 0 0 G.Grrro ph 1 0 0 0 Vnditte p 0 0 0 0 Lrenzen p 1 0 1 0 Pderson ph 1 0 0 0 M.Wllms rf 1 0 1 0 Madson p 0 0 0 0 Fields p 0 0 0 0 Verdugo ph 1 0 0 0 Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 Totals 36 6 9 6 Totals 38 10 14 9

Los Angeles 001 201 200— 6 Cincinnati 401 203 00x—10

E_Peraza (20), M.Machado (12). DP_Los Angeles 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Cincinnati 8. 2B_M.Machado (31), B.Dozier (28), B.Hamilton (14), Votto (26), Ervin (9), Lorenzen (1). HR_C.Taylor (16), Grandal (23), Suarez (32). SB_M.Machado (14), Bellinger (11), Peraza 2 (22).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Wood L,8-7 3 2-3 8 7 6 2 6 Venditte 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Madson 1 4 3 3 0 3 Fields 1 1 0 0 0 0 Rosscup 1 0 0 0 1 3 Cincinnati Reed 4 5 3 3 3 5 Lorenzen 2 1-3 2 3 3 1 3 Peralta 0 2 0 0 1 0 Hughes W,4-3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Iglesias 1 0 0 0 1 1

Wa.Peralta pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Wood (Peraza).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:23. A_12,161 (42,319).

