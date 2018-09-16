Listen Live Sports

Reds 2, Cubs 1

September 16, 2018 5:20 pm
 
Cincinnati Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schbler rf 5 1 1 1 Rizzo 1b 2 0 1 0
Peraza ss 5 0 1 0 I.Happ lf-cf 4 0 0 0
Votto 1b 4 0 3 0 Zobrist rf 3 0 0 0
Suarez 3b 2 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 2b 3 0 1 0
Gennett 2b 3 0 0 0 Cratini c 4 0 0 0
Ervin lf 3 1 1 1 Bote 3b 4 0 0 0
Brnhart c 4 0 0 0 Russell ss 2 1 0 0
L.Cstll p 3 0 0 0 J.Baez ph 1 0 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Qintana p 1 0 0 0
D.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0 Cntrras ph 1 0 1 0
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
Iglsias p 0 0 0 0 Bryant ph-lf 1 0 1 0
B.Hmltn cf 4 0 0 0 Almora cf 2 0 1 1
Maples p 0 0 0 0
Edwrds p 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 6 2 Totals 28 1 5 1
Cincinnati 100 100 000—2
Chicago 000 010 000—1

E_Russell 2 (17). DP_Cincinnati 2. LOB_Cincinnati 9, Chicago 6. 2B_Votto (27), Contreras (26). HR_Schebler (17), Ervin (7). SF_Almora (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Castillo W,10-12 6 2-3 4 1 1 4 2
Garrett H,20 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hughes H,14 1 1 0 0 0 0
Iglesias S,27-31 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Quintana L,13-10 5 5 2 2 3 7
Garcia 2 1 0 0 1 2
Maples 1 0 0 0 0 1
Edwards Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Castillo (Rizzo). WP_Garcia, Garrett.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Libka; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:43. A_41,314 (41,649).

