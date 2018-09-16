Reds 2, Cubs 1

Cincinnati Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Schbler rf 5 1 1 1 Rizzo 1b 2 0 1 0 Peraza ss 5 0 1 0 I.Happ lf-cf 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 3 0 Zobrist rf 3 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 2 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 2b 3 0 1 0 Gennett 2b 3 0 0 0 Cratini c 4 0 0 0 Ervin lf 3 1 1 1 Bote 3b 4 0 0 0 Brnhart c 4 0 0 0 Russell ss 2 1 0 0 L.Cstll p 3 0 0 0 J.Baez ph 1 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Qintana p 1 0 0 0 D.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0 Cntrras ph 1 0 1 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Iglsias p 0 0 0 0 Bryant ph-lf 1 0 1 0 B.Hmltn cf 4 0 0 0 Almora cf 2 0 1 1 Maples p 0 0 0 0 Edwrds p 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 2 6 2 Totals 28 1 5 1

Cincinnati 100 100 000—2 Chicago 000 010 000—1

E_Russell 2 (17). DP_Cincinnati 2. LOB_Cincinnati 9, Chicago 6. 2B_Votto (27), Contreras (26). HR_Schebler (17), Ervin (7). SF_Almora (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Cincinnati Castillo W,10-12 6 2-3 4 1 1 4 2 Garrett H,20 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hughes H,14 1 1 0 0 0 0 Iglesias S,27-31 1 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago Quintana L,13-10 5 5 2 2 3 7 Garcia 2 1 0 0 1 2 Maples 1 0 0 0 0 1 Edwards Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Castillo (Rizzo). WP_Garcia, Garrett.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Libka; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

Advertisement

T_2:43. A_41,314 (41,649).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.