Reds 3, Dodgers 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.241
|Muncy 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|1-Locastro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Verdugo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Taylor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Puig rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Ryu p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|a-Utley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Turner ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|3
|11
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schebler rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Peraza ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Gennett 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.321
|Suarez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Ervin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Casali c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Dixon 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.194
|Guerrero cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Hamilton cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Castillo p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.113
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|3
|2
|9
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000—1
|5
|0
|Cincinnati
|011
|010
|00x—3
|10
|0
a-struck out for Ryu in the 6th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Floro in the 7th.
1-ran for Grandal in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 5, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Grandal (18), Peraza (30). HR_Pederson (20), off Castillo; Dixon (5), off Ryu; Schebler (16), off Ryu. RBIs_Pederson (49), Schebler (47), Gennett (88), Dixon (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Grandal, Turner 2); Cincinnati 3 (Ervin 3). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Cincinnati 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Taylor, Suarez. GIDP_Machado, Verdugo, Suarez.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Muncy, Bellinger); Cincinnati 2 (Gennett, Peraza, Dixon), (Dixon, Iglesias).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, L, 4-3
|5
|8
|3
|3
|1
|6
|85
|2.42
|Floro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|2.23
|Alexander
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.43
|Baez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.24
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 9-12
|6
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|9
|92
|4.66
|Romano, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|5.40
|Hernandez, H, 13
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.35
|Iglesias, S, 26-30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.51
Inherited runners-scored_Baez 1-0, Romano 2-0, Hernandez 3-0. WP_Castillo.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:40. A_14,964 (42,319).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.