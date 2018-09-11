Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds 3, Dodgers 1

September 11, 2018 9:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .241
Muncy 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .254
Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .301
Bellinger 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Grandal c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .235
1-Locastro pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Verdugo cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .254
Taylor ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Puig rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .259
Ryu p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211
a-Utley ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Turner ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .310
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 30 1 5 1 3 11
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Schebler rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .276
Peraza ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .293
Gennett 2b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .321
Suarez 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .293
Ervin lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Casali c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294
Dixon 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .194
Guerrero cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .143
Hamilton cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Castillo p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .113
Romano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .059
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 33 3 10 3 2 9
Los Angeles 000 001 000—1 5 0
Cincinnati 011 010 00x—3 10 0

a-struck out for Ryu in the 6th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Floro in the 7th.

1-ran for Grandal in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 5, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Grandal (18), Peraza (30). HR_Pederson (20), off Castillo; Dixon (5), off Ryu; Schebler (16), off Ryu. RBIs_Pederson (49), Schebler (47), Gennett (88), Dixon (10).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Grandal, Turner 2); Cincinnati 3 (Ervin 3). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Cincinnati 1 for 6.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_Taylor, Suarez. GIDP_Machado, Verdugo, Suarez.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Muncy, Bellinger); Cincinnati 2 (Gennett, Peraza, Dixon), (Dixon, Iglesias).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, L, 4-3 5 8 3 3 1 6 85 2.42
Floro 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 2.23
Alexander 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 3.43
Baez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 15 3.24
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, W, 9-12 6 1-3 4 1 1 1 9 92 4.66
Romano, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 5.40
Hernandez, H, 13 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.35
Iglesias, S, 26-30 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.51

Inherited runners-scored_Baez 1-0, Romano 2-0, Hernandez 3-0. WP_Castillo.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:40. A_14,964 (42,319).

        More SEWP for you! An online chat where you can ask questions about NASA's technology products and services contract and its plans for 2019 and beyond.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|19 Detect '18
9|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman