Reds 4, Cardinals 0

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hamilton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Peraza ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.283
|Gennett 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Suarez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.296
|Schebler rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ervin lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Castillo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.122
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Williams rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|1
|7
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|Molina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.270
|Martinez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.311
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Munoz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Poncedeleon p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Ross p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|a-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Cincinnati
|000
|300
|100—4
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
a-flied out for Ross in the 8th.
LOB_Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 6. 2B_Peraza (27), Votto (25), Suarez (22), Schebler (18). RBIs_Votto (56), Suarez 2 (98), Barnhart (41). SB_Carpenter (3). S_Castillo.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Hamilton, Schebler); St. Louis 2 (Martinez, Adams). RISP_Cincinnati 5 for 9; St. Louis 0 for 4.
LIDP_Williams. GIDP_Barnhart.
DP_St. Louis 2 (Ross, Molina, Adams), (Webb, Adams).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 8-11
|6
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|11
|104
|4.83
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|2.55
|Iglesias
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|2.52
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Poncedeleon, L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|73
|2.88
|Ross
|4
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|57
|4.11
|Webb
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.61
Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 1-0, Iglesias 1-0, Ross 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, John Libka.
T_2:55. A_46,368 (45,538).
