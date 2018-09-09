Listen Live Sports

Redskins-Cardinals Stats

September 9, 2018 7:32 pm
 
Washington 0 21 0 3—24
Arizona 0 0 0 6— 6
Second Quarter

Was_Thompson 13 pass from Al.Smith (Hopkins kick), 14:54.

Was_A.Peterson 1 run (Hopkins kick), 4:10.

Was_Reed 4 pass from Al.Smith (Hopkins kick), :08.

Fourth Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 31, 12:13.

Ari_Dav.Johnson 2 run (pass failed), 5:47.

A_61,613.

___

Was Ari
First downs 30 14
Total Net Yards 429 213
Rushes-yards 42-182 15-68
Passing 247 145
Punt Returns 2-12 2-44
Kickoff Returns 2-24 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-(minu 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-30-0 20-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-8 2-8
Punts 4-46.5 5-52.6
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 9-63 9-67
Time of Possession 38:08 21:52

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, A.Peterson 26-96, Thompson 5-65, Al.Smith 8-14, Kelley 3-7. Arizona, Dav.Johnson 9-37, Edmonds 4-24, Bradford 2-7.

PASSING_Washington, Al.Smith 21-30-0-255. Arizona, Bradford 20-34-1-153.

RECEIVING_Washington, Thompson 6-63, Reed 4-48, Richardson 4-22, Crowder 3-32, A.Peterson 2-70, Doctson 1-11, Davis 1-9. Arizona, Fitzgerald 7-76, Dav.Johnson 5-30, Edmonds 4-24, Seals-Jones 3-19, Kirk 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

