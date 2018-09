By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The 26 remaining free agents:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (3) — J.J. Hardy, ss; Ubaldo Jimenez, rhp; Seth Smith, of.

CHICAGO (2) — Mike Pelfrey, rhp; Geovany Soto c.

HOUSTON (1) — Carlos Beltran, dh.

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES (3) — Andrew Bailey, rhp; Yunel Escobar, 3b; Huston Street, rhp.

MINNESOTA (1) — Glen Perkins, lhp.

SEATTLE (1) — Carlos Ruiz, c.

TEXAS (1) — Jason Grilli, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (1) — R.A. Dickey, rhp.

CHICAGO (1) — John Lackey, rhp.

CINCINNATI (3) — Bronson Arroyo, rhp; Scott Feldman, rhp; Drew Storen, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Andre Ethier, of; Franklin Gutierrez, of.

MIAMI (1) — Mike Aviles, inf.

MILWAUKEE (1) — Matt Garza, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (1) — John Jaso, 1b.

SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Matt Cain, rhp; Michael Morse, 1b-of.

WASHINGTON (2) — Joe Blanton, rhp; Stephen Drew, 2b.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.