Renato Sanches scores on his Benfica return as Bayern wins

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Renato Sanches scored his first goal for Bayern Munich on his return to Benfica to give the German club a 2-0 win in their Champions League opener on Wednesday.

Sanches started and finished a well-worked move to net Bayern’s second goal in the 54th minute. He first powered his way through the midfield and passed to Robert Lewandowski on the left. The ball made its way to Franck Ribery and James Rodriguez, who crossed for Sanches to score from close range.

The Portuguese midfielder was making his first start for Bayern since returning from a season on loan at Swansea.

Lewandowski had given the five-time European champions an early lead, converting Bayern’s first real chance after Ribery and David Alaba combined to set him up.

Arjen Robben could have added to the score minutes later but failed to beat Benfica goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos in a one-on-one. He was denied again five minutes before the break, when Vlachodimos deflected the Dutch winger’s effort over the bar.

Eduardo Salvio had the home side’s best chance of the half, but Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer saved his shot.

Sanches, who moved from Benfica to Bayern after the 2016 European Championship, ended his former side’s hopes of an upset and gave Bayern coach Niko Kovac a winning start on his debut in the competition.

