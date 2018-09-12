Reverend protests Nike’s Kaepernick campaign during service

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama reverend has cut up a Nike headband and wristband before his congregation to protest the company partnering with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Al.com reports the Rev. Mack Morris also told his Mobile congregation Sunday that he had bought his last pair of Nikes. Morris says his actions are in protest to the apparel company’s advertising campaign that features Kaepernick, who knelt during the national anthem at football games to protest police brutality.

Morris says no one’s saying how much Kaepernick is earning from Nike “simply because he won’t stand when the national anthem is sung.” Morris received a standing ovation from his parishioners. This comes as some others denounce Nike’s move, including a Louisiana mayor who last week banned the purchase of Nike products at city booster clubs.

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

