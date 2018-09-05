Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Revolution-NYC FC, Sums

September 5, 2018 9:25 pm
 
New England 0 1—1
New York City 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_1, New England, Wright, 1, 70th minute.

Goalies_New England, Brad Knighton; New York City, Sean Johnson.

Yellow Cards_New England, Machado, 15th; Penilla, 89th; Bye, 90th. New York City, Castellanos, 47th; Ring, 89th.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Corey Parker. 4th Official_Sorin Stoica.

A_18,884 (30,321)

Lineups

New England_Brad Knighton; Jalil Anibaba, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Michael Mancienne; Scott Caldwell, Cristhian Machado (Diego Fagundez, 46th), Kelyn Rowe, Zahibo (Juan Agudelo, 58th); Cristian Penilla, Brian Wright (Isaac Angking, 72nd).

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Sebastien Ibeagha, Ronald Matarrita, James Sands (Jonathan Lewis, 75th), Ben Sweat, Anton Tinnerholm; Valentin Castellanos (Eloi, 68th), Maxi Moralez, Alexander Ring; David Villa.

