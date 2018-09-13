Rockies 10, Diamondbacks 3

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jay lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Pollock cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Souza Jr. rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Mathis c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|b-Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Murphy c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Buchholz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.065
|Koch p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|Bracho p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Brito ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Diekman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|1
|8
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dahl cf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.283
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Arenado 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.301
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Story ss
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.292
|Parra lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|d-Holliday ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.371
|1-Cuevas pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Desmond 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.232
|Iannetta c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Freeland p
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.102
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Blackmon ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.287
|Musgrave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bettis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.088
|Totals
|37
|10
|16
|10
|4
|10
|Arizona
|010
|000
|200—
|3
|7
|0
|Colorado
|112
|100
|50x—10
|16
|1
a-grounded out for Bracho in the 5th. b-struck out for Mathis in the 7th. c-struck out for Sherfy in the 7th. d-walked for Parra in the 7th. e-singled for Almonte in the 7th.
1-ran for Holliday in the 7th.
E_Story (11). LOB_Arizona 3, Colorado 9. 2B_Ahmed (30), Marte (24), Dahl (11), Freeland (2). 3B_Souza Jr. (3). HR_Pollock (17), off Freeland; Arenado (34), off Koch; Story (33), off Koch. RBIs_Pollock (58), Ahmed (67), Marte (52), Dahl 2 (31), LeMahieu (56), Arenado (100), Story 2 (102), Desmond (79), Freeland (2), Blackmon 2 (64). SB_Parra (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Walker, Brito); Colorado 6 (Dahl 2, Gonzalez 2, Iannetta, Freeland). RISP_Arizona 2 for 6; Colorado 4 for 15.
Runners moved up_Desmond, LeMahieu. GIDP_Goldschmidt, Ahmed, Marte, LeMahieu, Desmond.
DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt), (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt); Colorado 3 (Arenado, LeMahieu, Desmond), (Arenado, LeMahieu, Desmond), (Story, LeMahieu, Desmond).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buchholz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.01
|Koch, L, 5-5
|3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|2
|55
|4.48
|Bracho
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|2.57
|Sherfy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|32
|1.00
|Diekman
|0
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|12
|4.41
|Boxberger
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|10
|4.56
|Chafin
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|2.66
|Lopez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|20.25
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, W, 15-7
|6
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|6
|82
|2.96
|Almonte, H, 3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.02
|Musgrave
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.66
|Bettis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5.18
Diekman pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Boxberger 3-1, Chafin 3-3, Almonte 1-1. HBP_Sherfy (Iannetta), Diekman (Story).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:04. A_31,783 (50,398).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.