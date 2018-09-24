Rockies 10, Phillies 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|c-Knapp ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Santana 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|d-Walding ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|Herrera rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Cozens lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.087
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Ramos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.310
|Eickhoff p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Bour ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Altherr lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.181
|Bautista rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Kingery ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Eflin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rios p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Crawford ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Florimon ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Quinn cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|3
|10
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Valaika 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Dahl rf-cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.267
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|e-McMahon ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Story ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Parra lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.286
|Desmond 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|f-Hampson ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Wolters c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|.178
|Gray p
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.077
|Musgrave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cuevas rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Totals
|36
|10
|13
|8
|8
|7
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|100—
|1
|5
|1
|Colorado
|005
|301
|01x—10
|13
|0
a-walked for Rios in the 5th. b-grounded out for Suarez in the 8th. c-struck out for Hernandez in the 8th. d-struck out for Santana in the 8th. e-singled for Arenado in the 8th. f-doubled for Desmond in the 8th. g-grounded out for Eickhoff in the 9th.
E_Kingery (12). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Colorado 10. 2B_Story 2 (42), Hampson (3). 3B_Quinn (4). HR_Hoskins (33), off Gray; Dahl (11), off Rios. RBIs_Hoskins (94), Dahl 2 (35), Arenado (104), Parra 2 (52), Wolters (26), Gray (2), Hampson (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Altherr 2, Walding); Colorado 7 (Blackmon 2, Wolters, Gray 4). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 4; Colorado 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Desmond 2, Parra. GIDP_Santana, Quinn, Story.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Hernandez, Hoskins); Colorado 2 (LeMahieu, Story, Desmond), (LeMahieu, Story, Desmond).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, L, 11-8
|2
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|3
|54
|4.36
|Davis
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|17
|3.55
|Rios
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|31
|6.09
|Suarez
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|34
|6.00
|Eickhoff
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|9.00
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 12-8
|7
|4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|105
|4.91
|Musgrave
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.68
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Davis 3-3. WP_Davis.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, John Tumpane; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:57. A_30,336 (50,398).
