Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies 10, Phillies 1

September 24, 2018 11:51 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .255
c-Knapp ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Santana 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .229
d-Walding ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .063
Herrera rf-lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .256
Cozens lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .087
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .245
Ramos c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .310
Eickhoff p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Bour ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Altherr lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .181
Bautista rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .198
Kingery ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Eflin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rios p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Crawford ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .217
Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Florimon ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Quinn cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .282
Totals 29 1 5 1 3 10
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .287
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
LeMahieu 2b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .279
Valaika 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .150
Dahl rf-cf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .267
Arenado 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .294
e-McMahon ph-1b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .235
Story ss 5 1 2 0 0 2 .289
Parra lf 4 2 3 2 1 0 .286
Desmond 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .235
f-Hampson ph-2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .289
Wolters c 1 0 0 1 4 0 .178
Gray p 3 0 0 1 1 1 .077
Musgrave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cuevas rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Totals 36 10 13 8 8 7
Philadelphia 000 000 100— 1 5 1
Colorado 005 301 01x—10 13 0

a-walked for Rios in the 5th. b-grounded out for Suarez in the 8th. c-struck out for Hernandez in the 8th. d-struck out for Santana in the 8th. e-singled for Arenado in the 8th. f-doubled for Desmond in the 8th. g-grounded out for Eickhoff in the 9th.

E_Kingery (12). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Colorado 10. 2B_Story 2 (42), Hampson (3). 3B_Quinn (4). HR_Hoskins (33), off Gray; Dahl (11), off Rios. RBIs_Hoskins (94), Dahl 2 (35), Arenado (104), Parra 2 (52), Wolters (26), Gray (2), Hampson (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Altherr 2, Walding); Colorado 7 (Blackmon 2, Wolters, Gray 4). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 4; Colorado 4 for 13.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Desmond 2, Parra. GIDP_Santana, Quinn, Story.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Hernandez, Hoskins); Colorado 2 (LeMahieu, Story, Desmond), (LeMahieu, Story, Desmond).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, L, 11-8 2 2-3 5 5 5 3 3 54 4.36
Davis 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 17 3.55
Rios 1 3 3 3 2 1 31 6.09
Suarez 3 3 1 0 1 1 34 6.00
Eickhoff 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 9.00
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 12-8 7 4 1 1 3 7 105 4.91
Musgrave 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.68
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Davis 3-3. WP_Davis.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, John Tumpane; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:57. A_30,336 (50,398).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 IANS 2018 Washington, DC Information...
10|3 Digital Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

San Francisco Fleet Week gives public chance to meet Navy, Marine and Coast Guard members

Today in History

1863: Lincoln establishes Thanksgiving holiday