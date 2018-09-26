Rockies 10, Phillies 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .255 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Bour ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Santana 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .228 Herrera rf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .258 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Knapp c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 2 0 .246 W.Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .307 Florimon 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Cozens lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .111 Kingery ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .228 Velasquez p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .225 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bautista rf 0 0 0 0 2 0 .198 Quinn cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .289 Totals 36 3 10 2 5 8

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .289 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-McMahon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Musgrave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — LeMahieu 2b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .282 Dahl rf-cf 5 1 3 4 0 1 .274 Arenado 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .295 Story ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .287 Parra lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .285 Desmond 1b 4 2 1 0 1 2 .235 Iannetta c 2 2 1 0 1 0 .219 Bettis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .088 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 b-Gonzalez ph-rf 2 0 1 2 0 1 .274 Totals 37 10 14 10 4 8

Philadelphia 001 002 000— 3 10 1 Colorado 003 320 20x—10 14 1

a-flied out for Johnson in the 3rd. b-doubled for Rusin in the 5th. c-struck out for Oberg in the 7th. d-grounded out for Anderson in the 8th.

E_Herrera (3), Story (12). LOB_Philadelphia 11, Colorado 9. 2B_Hoskins (36), Kingery 2 (22), Blackmon (29), Desmond (21), Gonzalez (29). HR_Dahl (12), off Velasquez. RBIs_Herrera (69), Kingery (35), Blackmon (66), LeMahieu 2 (61), Dahl 4 (39), Arenado (105), Gonzalez 2 (61). S_Rusin.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Santana 2, W.Ramos 2, Kingery); Colorado 6 (Dahl 2, Arenado, Story, Parra, Desmond). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 10; Colorado 7 for 17.

Runners moved up_W.Ramos, Parra. GIDP_Herrera, Bour, Dahl.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Kingery, Hoskins); Colorado 2 (Arenado, LeMahieu, Desmond), (LeMahieu, Story, Desmond).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez, L, 9-12 3 2-3 8 6 6 2 2 67 4.85 E.Ramos 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 1.94 De Los Santos 1 2 2 2 2 1 32 4.74 Anderson 2 3 2 2 0 3 32 5.91 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 5.52 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bettis 2 2-3 3 1 0 1 1 33 5.06 Johnson, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 0.00 Rusin 2 2 0 0 0 3 27 6.20 McGee 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 14 6.43 Oberg 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.57 Almonte 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 18 1.84 Musgrave 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.60 Shaw 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 6.04

Inherited runners-scored_E.Ramos 2-1, Johnson 2-0, Oberg 2-1, Musgrave 3-0. HBP_Anderson (Iannetta). WP_Oberg.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:21. A_30,217 (50,398).

