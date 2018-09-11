Rockies 13, Diamondbacks 2

|Arizona
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pollock cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Blckmon cf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|Brito ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Tapia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|LMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Owings ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Butera 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|2
|0
|1
|I.Vrgas ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rusin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dahl rf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Dscalso 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Kvlehan lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hampson ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Parra lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Andrese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Desmond 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Chris.S c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marquez p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Godley p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bracho p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jay rf-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|37
|13
|17
|13
|Arizona
|100
|001
|000—
|2
|Colorado
|000
|060
|70x—13
E_Parra (4), Souza Jr. (2). DP_Arizona 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 5. 2B_Blackmon (24), LeMahieu (30), Desmond (19). 3B_Pollock (4). HR_Dahl (10), Story (32). CS_LeMahieu (5), Desmond (5). SF_Blackmon (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Godley L,14-9
|4
|7
|5
|5
|2
|4
|Bracho
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Andriese
|1
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|2
|0
|Sherfy
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lopez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|Marquez W,12-9
|7
|6
|2
|1
|1
|11
|Rusin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Howard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Godley pitched to 5 batters in the 5th
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:09. A_25,114 (50,398).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.