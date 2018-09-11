Rockies 13, Diamondbacks 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pollock cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .261 b-Brito ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .150 Escobar 3b 3 1 3 1 0 0 .271 c-Owings ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .198 Peralta lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .297 d-Vargas ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .299 Walker 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Descalso 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .246 Kivlehan lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Souza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stewart c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Avila c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .161 Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Godley p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .060 Bracho p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jay rf-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Totals 33 2 8 2 1 12

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 3 2 3 1 1 0 .286 Tapia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211 LeMahieu 2b 4 1 3 2 1 0 .282 Butera 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .195 Arenado 3b 4 2 0 1 1 2 .295 Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dahl rf 5 1 2 4 0 0 .268 Story ss 4 1 1 3 0 2 .293 e-Hampson ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Parra lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .275 Desmond 1b 3 2 2 0 1 1 .233 Valaika ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .147 Wolters c 4 2 3 2 0 0 .186 Marquez p 3 1 1 0 0 0 .296 a-McMahon ph-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .237 Totals 37 13 17 13 4 6

Arizona 100 001 000— 2 8 1 Colorado 000 060 70x—13 17 1

a-singled for Marquez in the 7th. b-singled, out at 2nd for Pollock in the 8th. c-grounded out for Escobar in the 8th. d-struck out for Peralta in the 8th. e-struck out for Story in the 8th.

E_Souza Jr. (2), Parra (4). LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 5. 2B_Blackmon (24), LeMahieu (30), Desmond (19). 3B_Pollock (4). HR_Story (32), off Bracho; Dahl (10), off Andriese. RBIs_Escobar (79), Goldschmidt (83), Blackmon (62), LeMahieu 2 (53), Arenado (96), Dahl 4 (28), Story 3 (99), Wolters 2 (25). CS_LeMahieu (5), Desmond (5). SF_Blackmon.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Souza Jr.); Colorado 4 (LeMahieu, Arenado, Dahl, Parra). RISP_Arizona 1 for 3; Colorado 7 for 15.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Goldschmidt. GIDP_Peralta, Marquez.

DP_Arizona 1 (Descalso, Goldschmidt); Colorado 1 (LeMahieu, Story, Desmond).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Godley, L, 14-9 4 7 5 5 2 4 70 4.67 Bracho 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 2.25 Andriese 1 1-3 8 7 7 2 0 42 4.76 Sherfy 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 1.29 Lopez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 81.00 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Marquez, W, 12-9 7 6 2 1 1 11 98 3.94 Rusin 1 1 0 0 0 1 6 6.84 Howard 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00

Godley pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bracho 3-2, Sherfy 3-2.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:09. A_25,114 (50,398).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.