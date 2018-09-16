Listen Live Sports

Rockies 3, Giants 2

September 16, 2018
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .287
LeMahieu 2b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .281
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .296
Dahl lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .276
Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276
Desmond 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .236
Iannetta c 2 1 0 0 2 1 .221
Senzatela p 3 0 1 2 0 2 .105
Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Parra ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .282
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 7 3 4 9
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blanco rf-cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .227
Panik 2b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .254
Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .249
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Slater 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .268
Shaw lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .115
Garcia c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .368
Hernandez cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .240
a-Hanson ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Rodriguez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .069
Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Pence ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Hundley ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Totals 33 2 7 2 3 12
Colorado 030 000 000—3 7 0
San Francisco 000 001 010—2 7 1

a-struck out for Hernandez in the 7th. b-struck out for Black in the 7th. c-singled for Ottavino in the 9th. d-struck out for Moronta in the 9th.

E_Slater (4). LOB_Colorado 7, San Francisco 7. 2B_Blackmon (26). RBIs_LeMahieu (57), Senzatela 2 (3), Slater (23), Shaw (4). SB_Desmond (19), Blanco (5), Panik (4). CS_Dahl (2). SF_LeMahieu.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Arenado, Dahl, Senzatela 2); San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Garcia, Rodriguez). RISP_Colorado 1 for 6; San Francisco 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Longoria. GIDP_Arenado, Crawford.

DP_Colorado 1 (LeMahieu, Story, Desmond); San Francisco 1 (Panik, Crawford, Slater).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela, W, 5-6 5 5 1 1 2 5 86 4.81
Rusin, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 6.53
Oberg, H, 13 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 18 2.22
Ottavino, H, 31 1 1 1 1 1 1 24 2.25
Davis, S, 40-46 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.48
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodriguez, L, 6-4 6 5 3 1 3 5 91 2.30
Black 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 4.50
Okert 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.89
Moronta 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 2.61

Senzatela pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Okert pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rusin 2-0, Oberg 2-1, Dyson 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:02. A_38,824 (41,915).

