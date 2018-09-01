Rockies 4, Padres 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Story ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.292
|Holliday lf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.412
|1-Parra pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.287
|Desmond 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|c-Dahl ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.065
|a-McMahon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Iannetta c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|2
|9
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jankowski cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Urias 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Myers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Renfroe lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Erlin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Spangenberg ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|1
|4
|Colorado
|000
|301
|000—4
|10
|0
|San Diego
|010
|100
|000—2
|7
|0
a-popped out for Gray in the 7th. b-grounded out for Maton in the 7th. c-popped out for Wolters in the 8th.
1-ran for Holliday in the 8th.
LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 6. 2B_Arenado (28), Story (37), Myers (17), Hedges (11). HR_LeMahieu (13), off Erlin; Renfroe (18), off Gray; Renfroe (19), off Gray. RBIs_LeMahieu (47), Story (86), Holliday (2), Desmond (77), Renfroe 2 (56). SB_Blackmon (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Arenado, Dahl 2); San Diego 4 (Jankowski, Hosmer, Galvis, Erlin). RISP_Colorado 3 for 10; San Diego 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Galvis, Renfroe. GIDP_Wolters.
DP_San Diego 1 (Urias, Galvis, Hosmer).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 11-7
|6
|7
|2
|2
|1
|1
|88
|4.70
|Oberg, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.70
|Ottavino, H, 29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.05
|Davis, S, 37-43
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.72
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Erlin, L, 3-5
|5
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|7
|85
|3.87
|Maton
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.95
|Wick
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|0.00
|Stock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.15
Inherited runners-scored_Maton 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Mark Wegner; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:42. A_35,779 (42,445).
