Rockies 5, Giants 3

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Hanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Slater rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Shaw lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.071
|Hernandez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Garcia c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.500
|d-Blanco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Suarez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Black p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Jones ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|2
|2
|12
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Story ss
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.298
|Holliday lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.375
|1-Parra pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Desmond 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Iannetta c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.219
|Senzatela p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|a-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Musgrave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Hampson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|c-McMahon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|2
|9
|San Francisco
|101
|100
|000—3
|9
|0
|Colorado
|200
|101
|10x—5
|7
|0
a-out on fielder’s choice for Senzatela in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Almonte in the 7th. c-struck out for Hampson in the 7th. d-lined out for Garcia in the 9th. e-struck out for Black in the 9th.
1-ran for Holliday in the 6th.
LOB_San Francisco 7, Colorado 5. 2B_Panik (14), Longoria (21), Gonzalez (27). 3B_LeMahieu (1). HR_Garcia (2), off Senzatela; Story (29), off Suarez; Story (30), off Suarez; Story (31), off Suarez. RBIs_Slater (16), Garcia (3), LeMahieu (50), Arenado (93), Story 3 (95). SF_Arenado. S_Suarez.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Panik, Hanson, Shaw, Hernandez); Colorado 1 (Arenado). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 9; Colorado 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Longoria. GIDP_Longoria.
DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, LeMahieu, Desmond).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, L, 6-10
|6
|6
|5
|5
|2
|5
|95
|4.33
|Melancon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.64
|Black
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.09
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|5
|9
|3
|3
|2
|6
|91
|4.92
|Musgrave, W, 2-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.89
|Almonte, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.87
|Oberg, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.58
|Ottavino, S, 6-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.96
Suarez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Melancon 2-1. HBP_Black (Parra).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ben May.
T_2:48. A_24,790 (50,398).
