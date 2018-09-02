Rockies 7, Padres 3

Colorado San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Blckmon cf 5 1 3 1 Galvis ss 3 1 1 0 LMahieu 2b 4 1 0 0 Urias 2b 4 1 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 1 Renfroe lf 4 0 1 0 Story ss 4 0 2 1 Hosmer 1b 2 0 0 0 Dahl rf 3 1 1 2 Myers 3b 4 0 0 0 Desmond 1b 4 1 1 0 F.Reyes rf 4 0 1 2 Parra lf 3 1 0 0 Margot cf 4 1 1 0 Innetta c 3 1 1 2 Ellis c 4 0 2 1 Freland p 2 0 0 0 Nix p 2 0 0 0 Hlliday ph 1 0 0 0 Wngnter p 0 0 0 0 Oh p 0 0 0 0 Jnkwski ph 1 0 0 0 Ottvino p 0 0 0 0 M.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 McMahon ph 1 0 0 0 Spngnbr ph 1 0 0 0 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 7 9 7 Totals 33 3 7 3

Colorado 100 101 310—7 San Diego 200 100 000—3

E_Wingenter (2). DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Colorado 5, San Diego 6. 2B_Blackmon (22), Story 2 (39), Iannetta (10), Margot (25). HR_Dahl (8). SB_Desmond 2 (17), Parra (9). SF_Arenado (5), Dahl (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Colorado Freeland W,13-7 6 7 3 3 2 3 Oh H,19 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ottavino 1 0 0 0 1 2 Oberg 1 0 0 0 0 2 San Diego Nix L,2-3 6 5 5 5 2 4 Wingenter 1 2 1 1 0 0 Diaz 2 2 1 1 1 4

Nix pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

WP_Nix.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, null; First, null; Second, null; Third, null.

T_2:47. A_28,883 (42,445).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.