Rockies 7, Padres 3

September 2, 2018 7:08 pm
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .279
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .270
Arenado 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .301
Story ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .293
Dahl rf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .265
Desmond 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .230
Parra lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .277
Iannetta c 3 1 1 2 1 0 .217
Freeland p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .074
a-Holliday ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .389
Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-McMahon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 7 9 7 3 8
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Galvis ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .240
Urias 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .217
Renfroe lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259
Hosmer 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .252
Myers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254
Reyes rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .254
Margot cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Ellis c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .291
Nix p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Spangenberg ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Totals 33 3 7 3 3 8
Colorado 100 101 310—7 9 0
San Diego 200 100 000—3 7 1

a-flied out for Freeland in the 7th. b-lined out for Wingenter in the 7th. c-struck out for Ottavino in the 9th. d-struck out for Diaz in the 9th.

E_Wingenter (2). LOB_Colorado 5, San Diego 6. 2B_Blackmon (22), Story 2 (39), Iannetta (10), Margot (25). HR_Dahl (8), off Diaz. RBIs_Blackmon (57), Arenado (92), Story (87), Dahl 2 (23), Iannetta 2 (31), Reyes 2 (19), Ellis (15). SB_Desmond 2 (17), Parra (9). SF_Arenado, Dahl.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Arenado 2, Dahl, Desmond); San Diego 2 (Urias, Margot). RISP_Colorado 3 for 11; San Diego 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Arenado. GIDP_Galvis.

DP_Colorado 1 (LeMahieu, Story, Desmond).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, W, 13-7 6 7 3 3 2 3 97 2.96
Oh, H, 19 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.44
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 2.01
Oberg 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.64
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nix, L, 2-3 6 5 5 5 2 4 84 4.85
Wingenter 1 2 1 1 0 0 17 3.38
Diaz 2 2 1 1 1 4 40 5.56

Nix pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Wingenter 2-2. WP_Nix.

Umpires_.

T_2:47. A_28,883 (42,445).

