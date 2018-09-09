Listen Live Sports

Rookie LB Oren Burks inactive for Packers vs. Bears

September 9, 2018 7:14 pm
 
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Rookie Oren Burks is out for the Packers’ opener against the Chicago Bears, meaning either the recently acquired Antonio Morrison or Korey Toomer will start in his place at inside linebacker.

Burks was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury sustained last month before the Packers’ third preseason game in Oakland.

Morrison was acquired in a trade with the Colts two weeks ago. Toomer, a fifth-year player, was signed by the Packers was last week after being cut by the San Francisco 49ers.

They would play alongside leading tackler Blake Martinez in the Packers’ base 3-4 defense.

Green Bay’s top return man, receiver Trevor Davis, is also out with a hamstring injury. He was added to the injury report about two hours before the game.

CHICAGO-GREEN BAY

Bears: DB Kevin Toliver II, DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, LB Kylie Fitts, OL Rashaad Coward, WR Javon Wims, TE Daniel Brown, DT Bilal Nichols

Packers: QB Tim Boyle, WR Trevor Davis, S Josh Jones, S Raven Greene, LB Oren Burks, OL Alex Light, WR J’Mon Moore

