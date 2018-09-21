Listen Live Sports

Rounds Under 60

September 21, 2018 4:30 pm
 
58 — Jim Furyk, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., final round, 2016 Travelers Invitational (11 under-tied 5th).

59 — Al Geiberger, Colonial CC, Memphis, Tenn., second round, 1977 Memphis Classic (13 under-won).

59 — Chip Beck, Sunrise GC, Las Vegas, third round, 1991 Las Vegas Invitational (13 under-tied 3rd).

59 — David Duval, PGA West (Arnold Palmer Course), La Quinta, Calif., final round, 1999 Bob Hope Invitational (13 under-won).

59 — Paul Goydos, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., first round, 2010 John Deere Classic (12 under-2nd).

59 — Stuart Appleby, The Old White Course, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va, final round, 2010 Greenbrier Classic (11 under-won).

59 — Jim Furyk, Conway Farms GC, Lake Forest, Ill., second round, 2013 BMW Championship (12 under-3rd).

59 — x-Justin Thomas, Waialae CC, Honolulu, first round, 2017 Sony Open (27 under-won).

59 — Adam Hadwin, La Quinta (Calif.) CC, third round, 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge (19 under-2nd).

59 — Brandt Snedeker, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C., final round, 2010 Wyndham Championship (21-under-won).

x-Set PGA Tour record with lowest 72-hole score (253).

Others

58 — Ryo Ishikawa, 2010 The Crowns (Japan Tour)

59 — Masahiro Kuramoto, 2003 Acom International (Japan Tour)

59 — Notah Begay III, 1998 Las Vegas Invitational (Nike Tour)

59 — Doug Dunakey, 1998 Miami Valley Open (Nike Tour)

59 — Annika Sorenstam, 2001 Standard Register Ping (LPGA Tour)

59 — Jason Gore, 2005 Cox Classic (Nationwide Tour)

59 — Adrien Mork, 2006 Tikida Hotels Agadir Moroccan Classic (the Challenge Tour)

59 — Will Wilcox, 2013 Utah Championship (Web.com Tour)

59 — Russell Knox, 2013 Boise Open (Web.com Tour)

59 — Oliver Fisher, 2018 Portgugal Masters (European Tour)

