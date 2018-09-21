Royals 4, Tigers 3

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Mondesi ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Perez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Bonifacio rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Herrera 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|3
|2
|5
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Rodriguez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|1-Reyes pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Saltalamacchia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Candelario ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Lugo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Kozma ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|b-Adduci ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|1
|9
|Kansas City
|101
|200
|000—4
|9
|1
|Detroit
|000
|011
|010—3
|9
|3
a-walked for Saltalamacchia in the 9th. b-struck out for Kozma in the 9th.
1-ran for McCann in the 9th.
E_Mondesi (7), Stewart (2), Saltalamacchia (1), Lugo (3). LOB_Kansas City 7, Detroit 6. 2B_Herrera (14), Castellanos 2 (44). 3B_Herrera (3). HR_Rodriguez (5), off Kennedy. RBIs_Gordon (50), Herrera (20), Gallagher (5), Castellanos 2 (85), Rodriguez (20). SB_Merrifield (38). CS_Mondesi (7). SF_Gallagher.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Bonifacio 2, Gallagher); Detroit 3 (Martinez, Rodriguez, Adduci). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 5; Detroit 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Dozier. GIDP_Rodriguez, Kozma.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Herrera, Dozier), (Escobar, Dozier).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kennedy, W, 3-8
|7
|7
|3
|2
|0
|6
|93
|4.59
|McCarthy, H, 14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.36
|Peralta, S, 12-12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.86
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Liriano, L, 5-11
|6
|6
|4
|1
|2
|4
|99
|4.40
|Coleman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.44
|Baez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.46
|Stumpf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.91
Kennedy pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_McCarthy 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:51. A_22,001 (41,297).
