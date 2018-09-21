Royals 4, Tigers 3

|Kansas City
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|J.Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mondesi ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Christ. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|S.Perez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|V.Mrtin dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|H.Dzier 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ro.Rdrg 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Bnfacio rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Escbr 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|V.Reyes pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hrrra 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Sltlmcc 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gllgher c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Cndlrio ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Lugo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kozma ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Adduci ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|3
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Kansas City
|101
|200
|000—4
|Detroit
|000
|011
|010—3
E_Christ.Stewart (2), Saltalamacchia (1), D.Lugo (3), Mondesi (7). DP_Kansas City 2. LOB_Kansas City 7, Detroit 6. 2B_R.Herrera (14), Castellanos 2 (44). 3B_R.Herrera (3). HR_Ro.Rodriguez (5). SB_Merrifield (38). CS_Mondesi (7). SF_Gallagher (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Kennedy W,3-8
|7
|7
|3
|2
|0
|6
|McCarthy H,14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peralta S,12-12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Detroit
|Liriano L,5-11
|6
|6
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Coleman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stumpf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
I.Kennedy pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:51. A_22,001 (41,297).
