Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Royals 4, Tigers 3

September 21, 2018 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Kansas City Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld cf 5 1 1 0 J.Jones cf 4 1 1 0
Mondesi ss 5 1 1 0 Christ. lf 4 0 0 0
A.Grdon lf 4 0 3 1 Cstllns rf 4 0 2 2
S.Perez dh 3 0 1 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 0
H.Dzier 1b 4 0 0 0 Ro.Rdrg 3b 4 1 2 1
Bnfacio rf 3 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0
A.Escbr 3b 4 1 1 0 V.Reyes pr 0 0 0 0
R.Hrrra 2b 4 1 2 1 Sltlmcc 1b 3 0 0 0
Gllgher c 3 0 0 1 Cndlrio ph 0 0 0 0
D.Lugo 2b 4 0 1 0
Kozma ss 3 1 1 0
Adduci ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 9 3 Totals 35 3 9 3
Kansas City 101 200 000—4
Detroit 000 011 010—3

E_Christ.Stewart (2), Saltalamacchia (1), D.Lugo (3), Mondesi (7). DP_Kansas City 2. LOB_Kansas City 7, Detroit 6. 2B_R.Herrera (14), Castellanos 2 (44). 3B_R.Herrera (3). HR_Ro.Rodriguez (5). SB_Merrifield (38). CS_Mondesi (7). SF_Gallagher (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Kennedy W,3-8 7 7 3 2 0 6
McCarthy H,14 1 1 0 0 0 1
Peralta S,12-12 1 1 0 0 1 2
Detroit
Liriano L,5-11 6 6 4 1 2 4
Coleman 1 1 0 0 0 0
Baez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Stumpf 1 1 0 0 0 0

I.Kennedy pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

Advertisement

T_2:51. A_22,001 (41,297).

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation