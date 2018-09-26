Royals 6, Reds 1

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Mondesi ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.246
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Dozier 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Bonifacio rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|R.Herrera 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.227
|Fillmyer p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Hill p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Newberry p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|5
|2
|8
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schebler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.259
|Peraza ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Gennett 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Suarez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|D.Herrera lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|c-Barnhart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Reed p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.057
|a-Guerrero ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stephens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hamilton cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|3
|11
|Kansas City
|101
|111
|100—6
|9
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
a-singled for Romano in the 5th. b-flied out for Stephens in the 8th. c-grounded out for D.Herrera in the 9th.
E_Peraza (22). LOB_Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Perez (22), Bonifacio (16), Fillmyer (1). 3B_Mondesi (3). HR_Gordon (13), off Peralta; Peraza (14), off Fillmyer. RBIs_Gordon 2 (53), Perez (78), Escobar (33), Fillmyer (1), Peraza (57). SB_Merrifield 2 (41), Mondesi 2 (28). S_Fillmyer.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Merrifield 3, Dozier); Cincinnati 2 (Schebler, Barnhart). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 10; Cincinnati 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Gordon. GIDP_Perez, Gennett.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Dozier, Mondesi); Cincinnati 1 (Peraza, Gennett, Votto).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fillmyer, W, 4-2
|7
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|103
|4.26
|Hill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.26
|Newberry
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.13
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Reed, L, 1-3
|3
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|68
|3.98
|Romano
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|5.37
|Wisler
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|24
|4.03
|Peralta
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|4.96
|Stephens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.06
|Hughes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.99
Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-0, Newberry 1-0, Romano 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:48. A_12,549 (42,319).
