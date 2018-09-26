Royals 6, Reds 1

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .303 Mondesi ss 5 2 2 0 0 1 .285 Gordon lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .246 Perez c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .235 Dozier 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .226 Bonifacio rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .227 R.Herrera 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Escobar 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .227 Fillmyer p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Hill p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Newberry p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 6 9 5 2 8

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schebler rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .259 Peraza ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .292 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .285 Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .280 Casali c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .290 D.Herrera lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .175 c-Barnhart ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Reed p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Romano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .057 a-Guerrero ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .214 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stephens p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hamilton cf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .234 Totals 31 1 5 1 3 11

Kansas City 101 111 100—6 9 0 Cincinnati 100 000 000—1 5 1

a-singled for Romano in the 5th. b-flied out for Stephens in the 8th. c-grounded out for D.Herrera in the 9th.

E_Peraza (22). LOB_Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Perez (22), Bonifacio (16), Fillmyer (1). 3B_Mondesi (3). HR_Gordon (13), off Peralta; Peraza (14), off Fillmyer. RBIs_Gordon 2 (53), Perez (78), Escobar (33), Fillmyer (1), Peraza (57). SB_Merrifield 2 (41), Mondesi 2 (28). S_Fillmyer.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Merrifield 3, Dozier); Cincinnati 2 (Schebler, Barnhart). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 10; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Gordon. GIDP_Perez, Gennett.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Dozier, Mondesi); Cincinnati 1 (Peraza, Gennett, Votto).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fillmyer, W, 4-2 7 1-3 4 1 1 2 9 103 4.26 Hill 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.26 Newberry 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 19 2.13 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Reed, L, 1-3 3 2-3 6 3 3 2 2 68 3.98 Romano 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 15 5.37 Wisler 1 1 1 0 0 1 24 4.03 Peralta 1 1 1 1 0 2 21 4.96 Stephens 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.06 Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 1.99

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-0, Newberry 1-0, Romano 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:48. A_12,549 (42,319).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.