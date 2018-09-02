Listen Live Sports

Royals 9, Orioles 1

September 2, 2018 5:20 pm
 
Baltimore Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 5 1 2 1
Rickard rf 4 0 2 0 A.Grdon lf 5 2 3 1
Villar ss 4 1 1 1 H.Dzier 3b 5 0 2 1
Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 O’Hearn 1b 5 0 0 0
C.Davis dh 3 0 2 0 Bnfacio rf 3 1 2 1
Androli lf 3 0 0 0 R.Hrrra 2b 3 2 0 0
Valera 2b 3 0 0 0 B.Phllp cf 4 1 1 0
J.Ptrsn 3b 2 0 0 0 A.Escbr ss 3 1 3 1
R.Nunez ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Viloria c 3 1 1 2
Joseph c 3 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 36 9 14 7
Baltimore 100 000 000—1
Kansas City 013 100 04x—9

E_Hess 2 (3), Valera (2). DP_Baltimore 3, Kansas City 2. LOB_Baltimore 3, Kansas City 7. 2B_A.Gordon (17), H.Dozier (13), Bonifacio (12), Viloria (1). 3B_H.Dozier (3). HR_Villar (11). SB_Rickard (3), Merrifield (30).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Hess L,3-9 4 9 5 4 0 3
Gilmartin 2 2-3 2 0 0 2 2
Wright Jr. 1 3 4 4 1 2
Scott 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City
Lopez W,1-4 7 5 1 1 0 8
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1
McCarthy 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Wright Jr. (Herrera). WP_Hess.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Ben May; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:48. A_18,463 (37,903).

