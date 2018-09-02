Royals 9, Orioles 1

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Rickard rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .236 Villar ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .261 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243 Davis dh 3 0 2 0 0 1 .177 Andreoli lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Valera 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Peterson 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .203 a-Nunez ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Joseph c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Totals 31 1 6 1 0 10

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .312 Gordon lf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .242 Dozier 3b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .231 O’Hearn 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Bonifacio rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .241 Herrera 2b 3 2 0 0 0 0 .228 Phillips cf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .200 Escobar ss 3 1 3 1 1 0 .218 Viloria c 3 1 1 2 1 0 .333 Totals 36 9 14 7 3 7

Baltimore 100 000 000—1 6 3 Kansas City 013 100 04x—9 14 0

a-grounded out for Peterson in the 8th.

E_Hess 2 (3), Valera (2). LOB_Baltimore 3, Kansas City 7. 2B_Gordon (17), Dozier (13), Bonifacio (12), Viloria (1). 3B_Dozier (3). HR_Villar (11), off Lopez. RBIs_Villar (36), Merrifield (51), Gordon (36), Dozier (24), Bonifacio (14), Escobar (28), Viloria 2 (2). SB_Rickard (3), Merrifield (30).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Andreoli); Kansas City 4 (Dozier, O’Hearn, Bonifacio, Viloria). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 2; Kansas City 7 for 18.

Runners moved up_O’Hearn, Viloria. LIDP_Valera. GIDP_Mancini, Merrifield, Dozier, Herrera.

DP_Baltimore 3 (Peterson, Valera, Mancini), (Peterson, Valera, Mancini), (Peterson, Mancini); Kansas City 2 (Herrera, O’Hearn), (Herrera, Escobar, O’Hearn).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hess, L, 3-9 4 9 5 4 0 3 76 5.27 Gilmartin 2 2-3 2 0 0 2 2 40 2.31 Wright Jr. 1 3 4 4 1 2 32 5.64 Scott 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.86 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez, W, 1-4 7 5 1 1 0 8 99 4.24 Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.70 McCarthy 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 3.36

Inherited runners-scored_Wright Jr. 1-0, Scott 1-0. HBP_Wright Jr. (Herrera). WP_Hess.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Ben May; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:48. A_18,463 (37,903).

