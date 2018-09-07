Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Russia blocked from return to biathlon’s governing body

September 7, 2018 10:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

POREC, Croatia (AP) — Russia has failed to be reinstated as a full member by biathlon’s governing body amid an investigation into bribery to cover up doping cases.

The International Biathlon Union says its members voted against Russia’s application and extended the provisional membership imposed last year.

IBU members also elected a new president on Friday, five months after its only previous leader was implicated in an Austrian criminal investigation using evidence from Russian whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov.

In a 39-12 vote, Olle Dahlin of Sweden won a four-year term against Baiba Broka of Latvia, who was seen as Russia’s preferred candidate.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Dahlin succeeds Anders Besseberg, who stepped down with IBU secretary general Nicole Resch when Austrian prosecutors alleged about $300,000 was paid in bribes to hide Russian doping cases from 2012-17.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|15 Air Force Association National...
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death