Ryder Cup Rosters

September 20, 2018 2:36 pm
 
Captain: Jim Furyk

c-Bryson DeChambeau

c-Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Dustin Johnson

Brooks Koepka

c-Phil Mickelson

Patrick Reed

Webb Simpson

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Bubba Watson

c-Tiger Woods

EUROPE

Captain: Thomas Bjorn

c-Paul Casey, England

Tommy Fleetwood, England

c-Sergio Garcia, Spain

Tyrrell Hatton, England

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland

Francesco Molinari, Italy

Alex Noren, Sweden

c-Ian Poulter, England

Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark

Jon Rahm, Spain

Justin Rose, England

c-Henrik Stenson, Sweden

