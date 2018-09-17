Sabres-Blue Jackets Sums

Buffalo 0 3 1—4 Columbus 0 1 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Savard, CBJ, (holding), 6:31; O’Regan, BUF, (tripping), 13:18.

Second Period_1, Buffalo, Berglund 1 (Nylander, Thompson), 0:22. 2, Buffalo, Beaulieu 1 (Nylander, Thompson), 6:31 (pp). 3, Columbus, Savard 1 (Dubois, Duclair), 6:39. 4, Buffalo, Criscuolo 1 (Malone, Randell), 13:15. Penalties_Guhle, BUF, (hooking), 4:44; Columbus bench, served by Davidsson (too many men on the ice), 5:48; Savard, CBJ, (high sticking), 5:48; Tennyson, BUF, (holding), 9:45.

Third Period_5, Buffalo, Oglevie 1 (Wilson, Rodrigues), 2:14. Penalties_Rodrigues, BUF, (high sticking), 8:33; Randell, BUF, (interference), 15:13; Abramov, CBJ, (high sticking), 19:39.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 7-7-6_20. Columbus 9-12-16_37.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 4; Columbus 0 of 5.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 1-0-0 (21 shots-20 saves), Johansson 0-0-0 (16-16). Columbus, Kivlenieks 0-0-0 (7-7), Thiessen 0-1-0 (13-9).

A_9,845 (18,500). T_2:17.

Referees_Justin St Pierre, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Andrew Smith.

