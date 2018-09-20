Saints-Falcons Capsule

NEW ORLEANS (1-1) at ATLANTA (1-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Falcons by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — New Orleans 0-2, Atlanta 1-1

SERIES RECORD — Falcons lead 52-46

LAST MEETING — Saints beat Falcons 23-13, Dec. 24, 2017

LAST WEEK — Saints beat Browns 21-18; Falcons beat Panthers 31-24

AP PRO32 RANKING — Saints No. 15, Falcons No. 9

SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (32), PASS (4).

SAINTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (17), PASS (29).

FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (8), PASS (15).

FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (24), PASS (10).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Falcons have won three of last four games in series. … Saints QB Drew Brees has passed for 300-plus yards in six of last eight against Falcons. He had 682 yards, five TDs with no interceptions in past two in series. … Brees looking for fourth straight road game with passing rating over 100. … WR Michael Thomas has 28 catches, NFL record for first two games of season. He had 12 catches for 89 yards, two TDs, against Browns last week. … RB Alvin Kamara averaging only 37.7 yards rushing per game. Kamara, 2017 Offensive Rookie of Year, has 15 catches for 165 yards, TD. … DE Cameron Jordan had two sacks in last game against Falcons and two sacks last week. He has 6 ½ sacks in last six games against Atlanta. … TE Ben Watson has TDs in last two games against Falcons. … Falcons QB Matt Ryan had first career game with two rushing TDs last week. … Rookie WR Calvin Ridley had first four catches of career for 64 yards, TD, last week. … DE Takk McKinley has sacks in two straight games. … WR Julio Jones has 19 catches for 343 yards, TD, in last three games against Saints. … CB Robert Alford’s 57 passes defensed since 2015 lead NFL, including four this year. … Fantasy tip: Tevin Coleman ran for 107 yards on 16 carries against Panthers last week. Coleman is likely starter for Falcons again with Devonta Freeman missing practice for second straight week with sore right knee. Coleman added four catches for 18 yards last week.

