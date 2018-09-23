Saints-Falcons Stats

|New Orleans
|7
|9
|7
|14
|6—43
|Atlanta
|7
|7
|7
|16
|0—37
|First Quarter
NO_Ginn 4 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:45.
Atl_Ridley 18 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 2:45.
NO_FG Lutz 49, 9:37.
NO_FG Lutz 21, 3:06.
Atl_Ridley 75 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 2:12.
NO_FG Lutz 45, :06.
Atl_Ridley 9 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 12:00.
NO_Meredith 11 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 6:07.
Atl_T.Coleman 5 pass from Ryan (Hooper pass from Ryan), 14:11.
NO_Line 1 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 9:59.
Atl_Sanu 5 pass from Ryan (Sanu pass from Ryan), 6:58.
NO_Brees 7 run (Lutz kick), 1:15.
NO_Brees 1 run, 2:55.
A_74,457.
___
|NO
|Atl
|First downs
|32
|24
|Total Net Yards
|534
|407
|Rushes-yards
|27-143
|22-48
|Passing
|391
|359
|Punt Returns
|3-16
|2-12
|Kickoff Returns
|3-64
|3-74
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|39-49-0
|26-35-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-5
|3-15
|Punts
|4-50.5
|6-36.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-120
|5-54
|Time of Possession
|37:45
|29:20
___
RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 16-66, T.Hill 3-39, Ginn 1-20, Gillislee 3-10, Brees 3-7, J.Williams 1-1. Atlanta, T.Coleman 15-33, Ryan 4-12, Ridley 1-9, I.Smith 2-(minus 6).
PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 39-49-0-396. Atlanta, Ryan 26-35-0-374.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Kamara 15-124, Thomas 10-129, Watson 5-71, Ginn 3-12, Line 2-6, Carr 1-25, J.Hill 1-17, Meredith 1-11, J.Williams 1-1. Atlanta, Ridley 7-146, Jones 5-96, Sanu 4-36, I.Smith 3-41, Hooper 3-23, T.Coleman 2-14, Paulsen 1-11, Hall 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.