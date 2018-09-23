Saints-Falcons Stats

New Orleans 7 9 7 14 6—43 Atlanta 7 7 7 16 0—37 First Quarter

NO_Ginn 4 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:45.

Atl_Ridley 18 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 2:45.

Second Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 49, 9:37.

NO_FG Lutz 21, 3:06.

Atl_Ridley 75 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 2:12.

NO_FG Lutz 45, :06.

Third Quarter

Atl_Ridley 9 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 12:00.

NO_Meredith 11 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 6:07.

Fourth Quarter

Atl_T.Coleman 5 pass from Ryan (Hooper pass from Ryan), 14:11.

NO_Line 1 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 9:59.

Atl_Sanu 5 pass from Ryan (Sanu pass from Ryan), 6:58.

NO_Brees 7 run (Lutz kick), 1:15.

Overtime

NO_Brees 1 run, 2:55.

A_74,457.

NO Atl First downs 32 24 Total Net Yards 534 407 Rushes-yards 27-143 22-48 Passing 391 359 Punt Returns 3-16 2-12 Kickoff Returns 3-64 3-74 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 39-49-0 26-35-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-5 3-15 Punts 4-50.5 6-36.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 11-120 5-54 Time of Possession 37:45 29:20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 16-66, T.Hill 3-39, Ginn 1-20, Gillislee 3-10, Brees 3-7, J.Williams 1-1. Atlanta, T.Coleman 15-33, Ryan 4-12, Ridley 1-9, I.Smith 2-(minus 6).

PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 39-49-0-396. Atlanta, Ryan 26-35-0-374.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Kamara 15-124, Thomas 10-129, Watson 5-71, Ginn 3-12, Line 2-6, Carr 1-25, J.Hill 1-17, Meredith 1-11, J.Williams 1-1. Atlanta, Ridley 7-146, Jones 5-96, Sanu 4-36, I.Smith 3-41, Hooper 3-23, T.Coleman 2-14, Paulsen 1-11, Hall 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

