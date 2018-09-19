Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sampdoria draws 1-1 against Fiorentina in rearranged match

September 19, 2018 3:04 pm
 
GENOA, Italy (AP) — Sampdoria and Fiorentina played out a 1-1 draw in their rescheduled Serie A match on Wednesday.

The match had been scheduled for the opening weekend but was postponed after a bridge collapse that killed 43 people in Genoa.

Both teams had a chance to move second in the fledgling Serie A standings with a victory.

Fiorentina took the lead in the 13th minute when Giovanni Simeone headed Cristiano Biraghi’s cross into the bottom right corner.

But Gianluca Caprari, who had earlier hit the crossbar, leveled on the hour by curling a shot into the top corner from the edge of the area.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

