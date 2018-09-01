Saturday’s NFL Transactions

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WR Carlton Agudosi, OL Josh Allen, DT Siupeli Anau, RB Sherman Badie, TE Alec Bloom, WR Brice Butler, CB Chris Campbell, DE Cap Capi, S Travell Dixon, WR C.J. Duncan, OL Will House, DE Alec James, QB Charles Kanoff, WR Greg Little, Kicker Matt McCrane, LB Airius Moore, CB Jonathan Moxey, DT Owen Obasuyi, LB Matthew Oplinger, OL Vinston Painter, FB Elijhaa Penny, OL Greg Pyke, LB Edmond Robinson, CB Tim Scott, DT Pasoni Tasini, CB Tavierre Thomas, WR Jalen Tolliver, DT Tani Tupou, RB Darius Victor, TE Andrew Vollert, OL Brant Weiss, TE Bryce Williams, DT Nigel Williams, WR Corey Willis and LB Scooby Wright III. Activated DE Markus Golden and TE Jermaine Gresham from the PUP list. Placed DE Arthur Moats on injured reserve. Reached an injury settlement with S Harlan Miller.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived QB Kurt Benkert, WR Christian Blake, FS Marcelis Branch, OT Daniel Brunskill, DB Deante Burton, WR Dontez Byrd, LB Jonathan Celestin, DE Mackendy Cheridor, DB Secdrick Cooper, RB Justin Crawford, DT Jon Cunningham, WR Reggie Davis, G Jamil Douglas, LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, FB Jalston Fowler, TE Jaeden Graham, S Tyson Graham, TE Alex Gray, WR Devin Gray, QB Garrett Grayson, G Sean Harlow, C J.C. Hassenauer, DE J.T. Jones, WR Lamar Jordan, DB Chris Lammons, RB Terrence Magee, TE Troy Mangen, K David Marvin, DB Ryan Neal, LB Emmanuel Smith, DT Garrison Smith, K Giorgio Tavecchio, DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, G Salesi Uhatafe, WR Julian Williams and LB Anthony Winbush. Waived-injured RB Malik Williams. Reached injury settlement with CB Leon McFadden.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived G Randin Crecelius, DT Carl Davis, RB Gus Edwards, FB Christopher Ezeala, DE-LB Myles Humphrey, DE Bronson Kaufusi, G Cameron Lee, WR Andre Levrone, TE-WR Vince Mayle, WR Breshad Perriman, G Maurquice Shakir, G Nico Siragusa, RB Mark Thompson, RB De’Lance Turner, TE Darren Waller, WR-KR Tim White and QB Josh Woodrum. Terminated the contract of LB Albert McClellan. Placed P-K Kaare Vedvik on the reserve-NFL list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Traded QB A.J. McCarron to Oakland for a 2019 fifth-round pick. Released DE Mat Boesen, G Ike Boettger, DB Breon Borders, DB Ryan Carter, WR Kaelin Clay, WR Corey Coleman, OT Gerhard de Beer, WR Malachi Dupre, RB Keith Ford, DT Rickey Hatley, DE Albert Havili, OT Josh James, DE Mike Love, DB Dean Marlowe, TE Nick O’Leary, WR Cam Phillips, OT Mo Porter, WR Austin Proehl, C Adam Redmond, WR Brandon Reilly, RB Sam Rogers, DE Ryan Russell, LB Corey Thompson, TE Keith Towbridge, LB Tanner Vallejo, DB Levi Wallace, OT De’Ondre Wesley, LB Xavier Woodson-Luster, RB Travaris Cadet, DE Terrence Fede, DB Kelcie McCray, P Jon Ryan, WR Rod Streater and DT Tyrunn Walker.

Advertisement

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived QB Garrett Gilbert, QB Kyle Allen, RB Reggie Bonnafon, WR Austin Duke, WR Mose Frazier, C Kyle Friend, G Taylor Hearn, G Dorian Johnson, TE Jason Vander Laan, DE Kiante Anderson, DE Daeshon Hall, DT Kendrick Norton, CB Lorenzo Doss and CB Cole Luke. Waived-injured WR Jamaal Jones. Terminated the contracts of DE Zach Moore and S Dezmen Southward. Placed RB Elijah Hood, OT Jeremiah Sirles and CB Kevon Seymour on injured reserve. Acquired OT Corey Robinson from Detroit for an undisclosed 2020 draft choice.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed QB Matt Barkley, HB Cethan Carter and S Trayvon Henderson on injured reserve. Terminated the contracts of HB Ryan Hewitt, DE Michael Johnson and C T.J. Johnson. Placed LB Vontaze Burfict on the reserve/ruspended by commissioner list. Waived-injured DT Chris Okoye and S Josh Shaw. Waived LB Brandon Bell, S Tyrice Beverette, TE Moritz Böhringer, WR Devonte Boyd, DT Andrew Brown, K Jonathan Brown, HB Quinton Flowers, H-B Jordan Franks, CB C.J. Goodwin, HB Brian Hill, LB Junior Joseph, C Brad Lundblade, WR Jared Murphy, OT Justin Murray, OT Kent Perkins, DT Simeyon Robinson, WR Kayaune Ross, CB KeiVarae Russell, WR Ka’Raun White, WR Kermit Whitfield, DT Eddy Wilson, QB Logan Woodside and LB Chris Worley.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Acquired DL Devaroe Lawrence from New Orleans for a 2019 seventh-round draft pick. Waived LB B.J. Bello, DL Caleb Brantley, TE Devon Cajuste, RB Matthew Dayes, OL Christian DiLauro, OL Spencer Drango, DL Daniel Ekuale, DL Zaycoven Henderson, RB Dontrell Hilliard, WR Blake Jackson, DB Mike Jordan, DB Montrell Meander, DL Nate Orchard, DB Tigie Sankoh, WR Da’Mari Scott, LB Brady Sheldon, DB Simeon Thomas and P Justin Vogel. Waived-injured FB Danny Vitale.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived K Dan Bailey, WRs Deonte Thompson, Lance Lenoir Jr., Darren Carrington, MeKale McKay, K.D. Cannon and Dres Anderson, OL Kyle Bosch, Matt Diaz, Chaz Green, Damien Mama, Jacob Ohnesorge and Jake Campos, TE David Wells, RBs Bo Scarbrough, Darius Jackson, Trey Williams and Jordan Chunn, CBs Marquez White, Duke Thomas and Donovan Olumba, Ss Marqueston Huff, Kam Kelly, Jeron Johnson and Dominick Sanders, LBs Eric Pinkins, Tre’Von Johnson, Joel Lanning, Kyle Quiero, DL Kony Ealy, Lewis Neal, Austin Larkin, Charles Tapper, Jihad Ward and Caruan Reid and LS Scott Daly.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived RB De’Angelo Henderson, WR Isaiah McKenzie, WR Carlos Henderson, WR River Cracraft, TE Brian Parker, TE Austin Traylor, OT Leon Johnson, WR Jordan Leslie, WR Mark Chapman, WR Bryce Bobo, WR John Diarse, OT Jeremiah Poutasi, OL Austin Fleer, RB David Williams, OL Austin Schlottmann, LB Zaire Anderson, LB Jeff Holland, CB Brendan Langley, DL Kyle Peko, CB Michael Hunter, CB C.J. Smith, LB Marcus Rush, DE Antonio Simmons, DL DeQuinton Osborne, DE DaShawn Williams, DT Caushaud Lyons, S Trey Marshall and WR DeAndrew White. Waived-injured OL J.J. Dielman, OL Andreas Knappe, S Jordan Moore and CB Marcus Rios. Released OT Cyrus Kouandjio, DL Clinton McDonald and S Shamarko Thomas. Placed TE Troy Fumagalli and LB Jerrol Garcia-Williams on injured reserve. Placed WR Jordan Taylor on the PUP list.

DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Jonathan Freeny, C Wesley Johnson, TE Sean McGrath and CB DeShawn Shead. Waived DE Alex Barrett, WR Jace Billingsley, LB Freddie Bishop, WR Dontez Ford, CB Mike Ford, CB Chris Jones, WR Chris Lacy, DT Jeremiah Ledbetter, S Rolan Milligan, QB Jake Rudock, LB Darnell Sankey, P Ryan Santoso, OT Dan Skipper and RB Dwayne Washington. Placed RB Zach Zenner on injured reserve. Placed WR Andy Jones on the PUP list. Waived-injured DT Toby Johnson.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released G Kofi Amichia, LB Vince Biegel, RB Joel Bouagnon, CB Donatello Brown, TE Emanuel Byrd, RB LeShun Daniels, C Austin Davis, C Dillon Day, LB Kendall Donnerson, S Marwin Evans, CB Demetri Goodson, CB Josh Hawkins, LB James Hearns, RB Bronson Hill, LB Naashon Hughes, WR Adonis Jennings, FB Joe Kerridge, DL Tyler Lancaster, WR Kyle Lewis, DL James Looney, LB Greer Martini, DL Joey Mbu, LB Chris Odom, G-OT Adam Pankey, LB Marcus Porter, TE Kevin Rader, FB Aaron Ripkowski, DL Conor Sheehy, TE Ryan Smith, LB Ahmad Thomas, LS Zach Triner and WR DeAngelo Yancey. Placed RB Devante Mays, OT Kyle Murphy and CB Quinten Rollins on injured reserve. Placed RB Aaron Jones on the reserve/suspended list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released P Shane Lechler, FB Jay Prosch and QB Joe Webb III. Waived LB Davin Bellamy, WR Quan Bray, S Ibraheim Campbell, CB Andre Chachere, RB Lavon Coleman, C-G Anthony Coyle, S Treston Decoud, C-G Kyle Fuller, G Mason Gentry, LB Kennan Gilchrist, OT Roderick Johnson, CB Bryce Jones, OT Jaryd Jones-Smith, LB Ufomba Kamalu, LB Josh Keyes, NT Darius Kilgo, TE Matt Lengel, WR Braxton Miller, S Corey Moore, NT Kingsley Opara, G David Quessenberry, K Nick Rose, G-T Chad Slade, RB Terry Swanson, DE Nick Thurman, CB Dee Virgin and WR Jester Weah. Waived-injured TE Stephen Anderson, TE Jevoni Robinson and LB LaTroy Lewis. Placed RB D’Onta Foreman on the PUP list. Placed S Hal Andre on the reserve-NFI list. Waived CB Josh Thornton from the injured reserve list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Acquired WR Marcus Johnson from Seattle for TE Darrell Daniels. Waived TE Mo Alie-Cox, K Michael Badgley, CB Juante Baldwin, DT Brandon Banks, C Deyshawn Bond, G Nick Callender, LB Brandon Chubb, CB Lashard Durr, WR Reece Fountain, WR Cobi Hamilton, WR Steve Ishmael, WR Seantavius Jones, DT Tomasi Laulile, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, CB Henre’ Toliver, G Jeremy Vujnovich, QB Phillip Walker, CB D.J. White and WR Kasen Williams. Released OT Austin Howard, RB Branden Oliver and DE John Simon. Waived-injured LB Tyrell Adams, WR K.J. Brent, OT Tyreek Burwell, S Chris Cooper, S T.J. Green, WR Krishawn Hogan, CB Robert Jackson, S Ronald Martin, S Robenson Therezie and WR James Wright. Placed LB Jeremiah George, DE Anthony Johnson, DE Chris McCain and TE Ross Travis on injured reserve. Placed RB Robert Turbin on the reserve/suspended list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived QB Tanner Lee, CB Jalen Myrick, CB Tre Herndon, CB Quenton Meeks, RB Tim Cook, RB Brandon Wilds, WR Montay Crockett, WR DeAndre Smelter, WR Shane Wynn, DE Carroll Phillips, OL William Poehls, OL Tony Adams, CB Bryce Canady, CB Dee Delaney, LB Nick DeLuca, DE Hunter Dimick, OL Michael Dunn, TE David Grinnage, LB Reggie Hunter, DE Darius Jackson, DL Lyndon Johnson, LB Deon King, WR Allen Lazard, OL KC McDermott, CB Charlie Miller, WR Dorren Miller, LB Andrew Motuapuaka, TE Scott Orndoff, CB C.J. Reavis, CB Sammy Seamster and OT Brandon Smith. Released DT Sealver Siliga. Placed DE Dante Fowler on the suspended by commissioner list. Placed CB Kenneth Acker on injured reserve. Waived-injured LB Manase Hungalu and TEs DeAndre Goolsby and Ben Koyack.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived TE Jace Amaro, CB David Amerson, WR Daniel Braverman, FB Algernon Brown, DT Stefan Charles, WR Jehu Chesson, G Ethan Cooper, WR Josh Crockett, LB Raymond Davison, WR Gehrig Dieter, CB Makinton Dorleant, DB Step Durham, LB Ukeme Eligwe, LB Tyrone Holmes, OT Ryan Hunter, RB Ray Lawry, DT Dee Liner, QB Chase Litton, WR Blake Mack, LB Rob McCray, DY T.Y. McGill, S Leon McQuay, C Jimmy Murray, LB Otha Peters, DT Mike Purcell, CB Keith Reaser, CB Will Redmond, WR Jordan Smallwood, OT Bentley Spain, DB Arrion Springs, S Jordan Sterns, DB D’Montre Wade, RB Kerwynn Williams, TE Tim Wright and LB Frank Zombo. Placed WR Byron Pringle on injured reserve. Placed TE Demetrius Harris on the reserve-suspended list.

LOS ANGLES CHARGERS — Waived DL Patrick Afriyie, K Roberto Aguayo, TE Braedon Bowman, CB Tony Brown, WR Dylan Cantrell, CB B.J. Clay, LB Kyle Coleman, OL Chris Durant, CB Marcus Edmond, OL Zack Golditch, TE Je’Ron Hamm, S Micah Hannemann, DL Marcus Hardison, S A.J. Hendy, LB D’Juan Hines, DL Bijhon Jackson, TE Ben Johnson, WR Justice Liggins, FB Anthony Manzo-Lewis, WR Andre Patton, OL Spencer Pulley, CB Jeff Richards, DL Steve Richardson, DL Whitney Richardson, OL Trent Scott, QB Nic Shimonek, WR Nelson Spruce, CB Channing Stribling, P Shane Tripucka, RB Terrell Watson and OL Erick Wren. Waived-Injured OL Brett Boyko, RB Russell Hansbrough and TE Cole Hunt. Placed WR Artavis Scott on injured reserve. Placed TE Hunter Henry on the PUP list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived DB Dominique Hatfield, TE Temarrick Hemingway, WR Khadarel Hodge, TE Henry Krieger-Coble, WR Steven Mitchell, DB Steven Parker, QB Luis Perez, LB Ejuan Price, DB Ramon Richards and RB Larry Rose. Waived-injured LB Travin Howard. Placed LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on the PUP list. Placed G Jamon Brown on the suspended list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived CB Johnathan Alston, G Isaac Asiata, CB Taveze Calhoun, WR Leonte Carroo, LB Cayson Collins, CB Jalen Davis, TE Thomas Duarte, S Trae Elston, WR Isaiah Ford, LB Frank Ginda, LS Lucas Gravelle, C Connor Hilland, RB Buddy Howell, K Greg Joseph, OT Roubbens Joseph, RB Jeremy Langford, WR Malcolm Lewis, CB Tony Lippett, DE CameronMalveaux, DE Claudy Mathieu, C Mike Matthews, WR Drew Morgan, DT Anthony Moten, WR Francis Owusu, DT Jamiyus Pittman, LB Quentin Poling, RB Brandon Radcliff, OT Eric Smith, OT David Steinmetz and DE Jonathan Woodard. Waived-injured QB Bryce Petty, DE Quincy Redmon, and WR Rashawn Scott. Released TE Gavin Escobar, LB Terence Garvin and DL Kendall Langford.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Announced the retirement of CB Terence Newman and will join the coaching staff. Released DE Brian Robison. Waived WR Jeff Badet, WR Chad Beebe, TE Blake Bell, LB Reshard Cliett, DT Curtis Cothran, LB Garret Dooley, C Cornelius Edison, G Colby Gossett, TE Tyler Hoppes, OT Storm Norton, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, S Jack Tocho, WR Kendall Wright and DE Jonathan Wynn. Waived-injured G Josh Andrews, RB Mack Brown, CB Craig James, WR Tavarres King, S Tray Matthews AND CB Horace Richardson. Placed CB Terence Newman on injured reserve. Placed LB Kentrell Brothers on the reserve/suspended list. Placed C Pat Elflein on the PUP list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released DL John Atkins, P Corey Bojorquez, RB Brandon Bolden, OL Luke Bowanko, OL Cole Croston, QB Danny Etling, RB Kenneth Farrow, OL James Ferentz, LB Marquis Flowers, RB Mike Gillislee, DL Trent Harris, CB Cyrus Jones, OL Jason King, LB Harvey Langi, DL Eric Lee, WR K.J. Maye, WR Riley McCarron, DB A.J. Moore, FB Henry Poggi, OL Brian Schwenke, OL Matt Tobin, DB Damarius Travis, TE Will Tye, DL Vincent Valentine, RB Ralph Webb and CB Jomal Wiltz. Placed OL Isaiah Wynn, WR Braxton Berrios, LB Christian Sam and OL Ulrick John on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Terminated the contracts of G Don Barclay, DT Jay Bromley, WR Michael Floyd, DE George Johnson, G Josh LeRibeus, DB Robert Nelson Jr., OT Michael Ola, TE John Phillips, QB Tom Savage, WR Brandon Tate, G Andrew Tiller and DB Marcus J. Williams. Waived QB J.T. Barrett IV, LB Jayrone Elliott, LB KeShun Freeman, TE Garrett Griffin, DT Woodrow Hamilton, DB Natrell Jamerson, DE Alex Jenkins, LB Colton Jumper, LB Hau’oli Kikaha, WR Keith Kirkwood, OT Rick Leonard, WR Tanner McEvoy, DT Henry Mondeaux, DB Kamrin Moore, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, DB Linden Stephens, OL Landon Turner, RB Jonathan Williams, OL Nate Wozniak and TE Deon Yelder. Waived-injured DB Sherrod Neasman. Placed TE Michael Hoomanawanui and RB Shane Vereen on injured reserve. Placed RB Mark Ingram II on the reserve/suspended by commissioner list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the contracts of LB Mark Herzlich, DB Leonard Johnson, DB Chris Lewis-Harris and OL Chris Scott. Waived-injured S Darian Thompson and LB Jordan Williams. Waived RB Jalen Simmons, RB Jhurell Pressley, WR Roger Lewis Jr., WR Kalif Raymond, WR Travis Rudolph, WR Alonzo Russell, WR Marquis Bundy, WR Amba Etta-Tawo, WR Jawill Davis, TE Ryan O’Malley, TE Garrett Dickerson, OL Malcolm Bunche, OL Zac Kerin, OL Victor Salako, DL Robert Thomas, DL A.J. Francis, DL Tyrell Chavis, DL Izaah Lunsford, LB Calvin Munson, LB Warren Long, LB Avery Moss, DB Grant Haley, DB Mike Jones, S Orion Stewart, S Andrew Adams and PK Marshall Koehn. Placed OL Nick Becton and OL Nick Gates on injured reserve. Placed DL RJ McIntosh on the reserve/non-football injury list and DL Josh Mauro on the reserve/suspended list.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived LB Lorenzo Mauldin, DL Deon Simon, RB Thomas Rawls, RB Charcandrick West, C Travis Swanson. Placed WR ArDarius Stewart, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis and CB Rashard Robinson on the suspended list. Placed S-KR Rontez Miles on the PUP list.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Traded DE Khalil Mack, a 2020 second- and conditional 2020 fifth-round draft picks to Chicago for a 2019 first- and sixth-round and 2020 first- and third-round draft picks. Traded S Shalom Luani to Seattle for a 2019 seventh-round draft pick. Waived WR Marcell Ateman, TE Marcus Baugh, WR Saeed Blacknall, TE Pharaoh Brown, WR Martavis Bryant, RB James Butler, TE Paul Butler, TE LB Jason Cabinda, CB Jarell Carter, QB Connor Cook, LB James Cowser, CB Antwuan Davis, DE Mario Edwards Jr., DT Connor Flagel, CB Antonio Hamilton, G Cameron Hunt, G-T Denver Kirkland, S Dallin Leavitt, S Quincy Mauger, CB Raysean Pringle, G Jordan Simmons, DL Shakir Soto, LB Azeem Victor, OT Jylan Ware, WSR Isaac Whitney, DT Caushaud Lyons, S Trey Marshall, WR DeAndrew White, DT Gabe Wright and FB Ryan Yurachek. Released QB EJ Manuel, OL Oday Aboushi, C James Stone and CB Shareece Wright. Waived-injured CB Dexter McDonald. Placed K Eddy Piñeiro and RB Chris Warren III on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed S Chris Maragos on the PUP list. Placed DT Tim Jernigan on the reserve-NFI list. Released WR Kamar Aiken, DE Steven Means and WR Markus Wheaton. Waived-injured CB DJ Killings, TE Gannon Sinclair and OT Toby Weathersby. Waived RB Josh Adams, CB De’Vante Bausby, LB Asantay Brown, TE Billy Brown, QB Joe Callahan, DT Winston Craig, WR Rashard Davis, TE Anthony Denham, G Aaron Evans, DE Danny Ezechukwu, S Ironhead Gallon, G Darrell Greene, QB Christian Hackenberg, T Taylor Hart, RB Matt Jones, DE Joe Ostman, WR Darius Prince, RB Donnel Pumphrey, DT Elijah Qualls, S Jeremy Reaves, DT Aziz Shittu, CB Chandon Sullivan, C Jon Toth, WR Bryce Treggs, WR Greg Ward, LB Jaboree Williams, LB Kyle Wilson and WR Tim Wilson.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Terminated the contracts of QB Landry Jones and S Nat Berhe. Waived P Matt Wile, RB Jarvion Franklin, James Summers and Fitzgerald Toussaint, WRs Trey Griffey, Quadree Henderson and Tevin Jones, TEs Bucky Hodges, Pharoah McKever and Christian Scotland-Williamson, OL Larson Graham, Patrick Morris, Oni Omoile, R.J. Prince, Jake Rodgers and Chris Schleuger, CBs Brian Allen, Dashaun Phillips, Malik Reaves and Jamar Summers, LBs Keion Adams, Matt Galambos and Farrington Huguenin, and DL Parker Cothren, Joshua Frazier, Greg Gilmore, Lavon Hooks, Casey Sayles and Kendal Vickers. Waived-injured WRs Damoun Patterson and Marcus Tucker, OL Joseph Cheek, S Malik Golden and LB Keith Kelsey. Placed WR Eli Rogers on the PUP List.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL Kentavius Street on the reserve-NFL list. Placed WR Victor Bolden Jr. and LB Reuben Foster on the reserve/suspended list. Released DL Jeremiah Attaochu, WR Aaron Burbridge, G Jonathan Cooper, WR Steven Dunbar Jr., TE Ross Dwelley, DB Antone Exum Jr., TE Cole Hikutini, FB Malcolm Johnson, OL Andrew Lauderdale, DB Dexter McCoil, CB Tarvarus McFadden, RB Jeremy McNichols, CB Emmanuel Moseley, QB Nick Mullens, DB Tyvis Powell, DL Niles Scott, OL Coleman Shelton, LB Pita Taumoepenu, LB Korey Toomer, OL Najee Toran and RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived LB D.J. Alexander, CB Elijah Battle, T Isaiah Battle, G Willie Beavers, CB Jeremy Boykins, WR Marvin Bracy, TE Kyle Carter, WR Amara Darboh, LB Josh Forrest, WR Cyril Grayson, Jr., C Marcus Henry, RB Gerald Holmes, DT Joey Ivie, S Lorenzo Jerome, CB Akeem King, QB Alex McGough, FB Daniel Marx, G Skyler Phillips, LB Jacob Pugh, CB Trovon Reed, WR Keenan Reynolds, G Jordan Roos, WR Caleb Scott, RB Justin Stockton, WR Damore’ea Stringfellow, TE Tyrone Swoopes, WR Malik Turner, S Mike Tyson and TE Clayton Wilson. Terminated the contract of S Maurice Alexander. Waived-injured DE Ricky Ali’ifua, LB Emmanuel Beal and S T.J. Mutcherson. Placed QB Austin Davis, OT Jamarco Jones, CB Byron Maxwell and LB Erik Walden on injured reserve. Placed TE Ed Dickson on the NFI list. Activated DE Dion Jordan from the PUP list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived QB Austin Allen, DT Nathan Bazata, OL Cole Boozer, WR Donteea Dye, CB Javien Elliott, LS Drew Ferris, DE Demone Harris, LB Nigel Harris, G Ruben Holcomb, TE Tanner Hudson, S Godwin Igwebuike, TE Austin Johnson, OT Jarron Jones, DL Davonte Lambert, S Josh Liddell, CB Marko Myers, LB Eric Nzeocha, DE Patrick O’Connor, RB Dare Ogunbowale, DE Evan Perrizo, WR Ervin Philips, OT Givens Price, RB Devine Redding, WR Bernard Reedy, DT Adam Reth, OT Brad Seaton, OT Jerry Ugokwe, TE Matt Weiser and WR Bobo Wilson. Released CB Josh Robinson, LS Garrison Sanborn and S Keith Tandy. Waived-injured CB Amari Coleman and OT Cole Gardner. Placed LBs Devante Bond and Riley Bullough injured reserve. Placed QB Jameis Winston will be placed on the reserve/suspended list. Placed LB Kendell Beckwith on the reserve/NFI list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived WR Deontay Burnett, CB Trey Caldwell, LB Josh Carraway, TE Jerome Cunningham, RB Dalyn Dawkins, OL Nico Falah, QB Luke Falk, CB Rico Gafford, T Laurence Gibson, DB Demontre Hurst, DL Francis Kallon, DB Josh Kalu, DL David King, LB Jeff Knox, DL DuVonta Lampkin, OL Tyler Marz, LB Nyles Morgan, OL Elijah Nkansah, LB Tobenna Okeke, DT Mike Ramsay, TE Tim Semisch, WR Brandon Shippen, LB Robert Spillane, OL Xavier Su’a-Filo, S Steven Terrell, S Jason Thompson, RB Lenard Tillery, WR Jordan Veasy, RB Akrum Wadley, DL Julius Warmsley, LB Tony Washington, S Damon Webb, OL Cody Wichmann, WR Nick Williams and TE Ethan Wolf. Placed WR Devin Ross and P-K Austin Barnard on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released RB Kapri Bibbs, DL Phil Taylor, Sr., WR Brian Quick and C Demetrius Rhaney. Waived DB Quin Blanding, OT Kendall Calhoun, OT T.J. Clemmings, WR Simmie Cobbs, Jr., LB Vontae Diggs, LB Jerod Fernandez, WR Shay Fields, TE Matt Flanagan, QB Kevin Hogan, TE J.P. Holtz, TE Garrett Hudson, DB Prince Charles Iworah, QB Connor Jessop, G Kyle Kalis, WR Darvin Kidsey, OT John Kling, DB Kenny Ladler, LB Cassanova McKinzy, LB Dadi Nicolas, OT Timon Parris, NT Ondre Pipkins, LB Pete Robertson, DE Dante Sawyer, RB De’Veon Smith, DB Fish Smithson, LB Martrell Spaight, DB Ranthony Texada, DT JoJo Wicker, WR Daniel Williams III and G Isaiah Williams. Placed G Tyler Catalina on injured reserve. Placed DE Stacy McGee on the PUP list. Placed DB Joshua Holsey on the active/NFI list.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.