Saturday’s NFL Transactions

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived QB Kurt Benkert, WR Christian Blake, FS Marcelis Branch, OT Daniel Brunskill, DB Deante Burton, WR Dontez Byrd, LB Jonathan Celestin, DE Mackendy Cheridor, DB Secdrick Cooper, RB Justin Crawford, DT Jon Cunningham, WR Reggie Davis, G Jamil Douglas, LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, FB Jalston Fowler, TE Jaeden Graham, S Tyson Graham, TE Alex Gray, WR Devin Gray, QB Garrett Grayson, G Sean Harlow, C J.C. Hassenauer, DE J.T. Jones, WR Lamar Jordan, DB Chris Lammons, RB Terrence Magee, TE Troy Mangen, K David Marvin, DB Ryan Neal, LB Emmanuel Smith, DT Garrison Smith, K Giorgio Tavecchio, DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, G Salesi Uhatafe, WR Julian Williams and LB Anthony Winbush. Waived-injured RB Malik Williams. Reached injury settlement with CB Leon McFadden.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived QB Garrett Gilbert, QB Kyle Allen, RB Reggie Bonnafon, WR Austin Duke, WR Mose Frazier, C Kyle Friend, G Taylor Hearn, G Dorian Johnson, TE Jason Vander Laan, DE Kiante Anderson, DE Daeshon Hall, DT Kendrick Norton, CB Lorenzo Doss and CB Cole Luke. Waived-injured WR Jamaal Jones. Terminated the contracts of DE Zach Moore and S Dezmen Southward. Placed RB Elijah Hood, OT Jeremiah Sirles and CB Kevon Seymour on injured reserve. Acquired OT Corey Robinson from Detroit for an undisclosed 2020 draft choice.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed QB Matt Barkley, HB Cethan Carter and S Trayvon Henderson on injured reserve. Terminated the contracts of HB Ryan Hewitt, DE Michael Johnson and C T.J. Johnson. Placed LB Vontaze Burfict on the reserve/ruspended by commissioner list. Waived-injured DT Chris Okoye and S Josh Shaw. Waived LB Brandon Bell, S Tyrice Beverette, TE Moritz Böhringer, WR Devonte Boyd, DT Andrew Brown, K Jonathan Brown, HB Quinton Flowers, H-B Jordan Franks, CB C.J. Goodwin, HB Brian Hill, LB Junior Joseph, C Brad Lundblade, WR Jared Murphy, OT Justin Murray, OT Kent Perkins, DT Simeyon Robinson, WR Kayaune Ross, CB KeiVarae Russell, WR Ka’Raun White, WR Kermit Whitfield, DT Eddy Wilson, QB Logan Woodside and LB Chris Worley.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived WR Deontay Burnett, CB Trey Caldwell, LB Josh Carraway, TE Jerome Cunningham, RB Dalyn Dawkins, OL Nico Falah, QB Luke Falk, CB Rico Gafford, T Laurence Gibson, DB Demontre Hurst, DL Francis Kallon, DB Josh Kalu, DL David King, LB Jeff Knox, DL DuVonta Lampkin, OL Tyler Marz, LB Nyles Morgan, OL Elijah Nkansah, LB Tobenna Okeke, DT Mike Ramsay, TE Tim Semisch, WR Brandon Shippen, LB Robert Spillane, OL Xavier Su’a-Filo, S Steven Terrell, S Jason Thompson, RB Lenard Tillery, WR Jordan Veasy, RB Akrum Wadley, DL Julius Warmsley, LB Tony Washington, S Damon Webb, OL Cody Wichmann, WR Nick Williams and TE Ethan Wolf. Placed WR Devin Ross and P-K Austin Barnard on injured reserve.

