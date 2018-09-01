Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Booker T. Washington 20, Great Bridge 0

Broad Run 23, Tuscarora 7

Courtland 28, Liberty-Bealeton 17

Freedom (Woodbridge) 34, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 19

Handley 24, Harrisonburg 17

Lake Braddock 50, West Potomac 28

Mount Vernon 28, Langley 21

Mountain View 43, Patriot 35

Norfolk Christian 27, North Cross 22

North Stafford 26, Briar Woods 17

Petersburg 22, John Marshall 12

Potomac Falls 34, Dominion 13

Potomac School 20, Norfolk Academy 14

Randolph-Macon 30, Massanutten Military 6

Riverside 19, Freedom (South Riding) 0

Skyline 21, Broadway 20

Stafford 41, Potomac 35

W.T. Woodson 39, Annandale 2

Westfield 24, South County 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Phoebus vs. Heritage-Newport News, ppd.

