Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Booker T. Washington 20, Great Bridge 0
Broad Run 23, Tuscarora 7
Courtland 28, Liberty-Bealeton 17
Freedom (Woodbridge) 34, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 19
Handley 24, Harrisonburg 17
Lake Braddock 50, West Potomac 28
Mount Vernon 28, Langley 21
Mountain View 43, Patriot 35
Norfolk Christian 27, North Cross 22
North Stafford 26, Briar Woods 17
Petersburg 22, John Marshall 12
Potomac Falls 34, Dominion 13
Potomac School 20, Norfolk Academy 14
Randolph-Macon 30, Massanutten Military 6
Riverside 19, Freedom (South Riding) 0
Skyline 21, Broadway 20
Stafford 41, Potomac 35
W.T. Woodson 39, Annandale 2
Westfield 24, South County 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Phoebus vs. Heritage-Newport News, ppd.
