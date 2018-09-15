Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop McNamara 36, Bishop Ireton, Va. 0

Boonsboro 43, Brunswick 28

Century 45, North Hagerstown 13

Advertisement

Damascus 42, Rockville 6

DuVal 40, Urbana 23

Episcopal, Va. 21, Gilman 17

Gonzaga College, D.C. 30, Georgetown Prep 0

Laurel 18, Crossland 0

Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 34, Central Maryland Christian 12

Mt. St. Joseph’s 48, Silver Oak Academy 6

Oxon Hill 26, Hyattsville Northwestern 20

Severn 26, St. Albans, D.C. 22

Suitland 55, Cape Henlopen, Del. 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.