Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bishop O’Connell 45, Blue Ridge 6
Deep Creek 33, Great Bridge 14
Fuqua School 49, Richmond Christian 14
Hickory 28, Western Branch 12
Kecoughtan 35, Menchville 20
Kettle Run 28, Handley 21
King’s Fork 33, Grassfield 10
Louisa 40, Albemarle 7
Osbourn Park 21, Herndon 14
Oscar Smith 63, Lakeland 6
Patriot 24, T.C. Williams 7
Phoebus 28, Warwick 14
R.E. Lee-Staunton 28, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 14
York 17, Smithfield 14
