The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Saturday’s Scores

September 22, 2018 5:03 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop O’Connell 45, Blue Ridge 6

Deep Creek 33, Great Bridge 14

Fuqua School 49, Richmond Christian 14

Hickory 28, Western Branch 12

Kecoughtan 35, Menchville 20

Kettle Run 28, Handley 21

King’s Fork 33, Grassfield 10

Louisa 40, Albemarle 7

Osbourn Park 21, Herndon 14

Oscar Smith 63, Lakeland 6

Patriot 24, T.C. Williams 7

Phoebus 28, Warwick 14

R.E. Lee-Staunton 28, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 14

York 17, Smithfield 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

