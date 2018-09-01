Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHPs Bobby Poyner and Robby Scott, RHP William Cuevas, INF Tzu-Wei Lin, and 1B-OF Sam Travis from Pawtucket (IL). Activated LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, C Christian Vázquez and RHP Steven Wrightfrom the 10-day DL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced a two-year extension of their player development contract with Idaho (Pioneer) through the 2020 season.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired SS Adeiny Hechavarria from Pittsburgh for a player to be named or cash. Designated LHP Ryan Bollinger for assignment. Reinstated C Gary Sánchez from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Luis Cessa and INF Tyler Wade from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Signed LHP Stephen Tarpley to a major league contract and selected him from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Designated OF Shane Robinson for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated LHP James Paxton from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHPs Chasen Bradford and Ryan Cook, C David Freitas and LHP James Pazos from Tacoma (PCL). Selected the contracts of RHP Justin Grimm and INF-OF Kristopher Negrón from Tacoma. Sent RHP Christian Bergman outright to Tacoma. Designated RHP Rob Whalen for assignment.

Advertisement

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Ray Black from Sacramento (PCL).

HOCKEY National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Sergei Shumakov to a one-year, two-way entry-level contract.

COLLEGE

SOUTH CAROLINA — Named Harrison O’Keefe men’s tennis volunteer assistant coach, and Chris Watson track and field and cross country athletic trainer.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.