Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Rob Scahill from Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Released LHP Josh Smoker.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Charlie Morton from the 10-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Chris Bassitt from Nashville (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Mike Hauschild outright to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Zack Godley from paternity leave.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Dennis Santana to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of C Jose Lobaton from Las Vegas (PCL). Transferred RHP Bobby Wahl to the 60-day DL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled C Andrew Knapp and 3B Mitch Walding from Lehigh Valley (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHPs Michael Wacha and Mike Mayers to Memphis (PCL) for rehab assignments.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G David Nwaba to a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Alex Erickson to a two-year contract extension.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived FB Lawrence Thomas. Signed LB Frankie Luvu from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed LB Dekoda Watson on injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived CB Simeon Thomas. Placed CB Dontae Johnson on injured reserve. Activated S Earl Thomas. Signed CB Akeem King from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived/injured DE Anthony Lanier.

