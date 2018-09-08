Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

September 8, 2018 6:11 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Rob Scahill from Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Released LHP Josh Smoker.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Charlie Morton from the 10-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Chris Bassitt from Nashville (PCL).

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Mike Hauschild outright to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Zack Godley from paternity leave.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Dennis Santana to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of C Jose Lobaton from Las Vegas (PCL). Transferred RHP Bobby Wahl to the 60-day DL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled C Andrew Knapp and 3B Mitch Walding from Lehigh Valley (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHPs Michael Wacha and Mike Mayers to Memphis (PCL) for rehab assignments.

        More SEWP for you! An online chat where you can ask questions about NASA's technology products and services contract and its plans for 2019 and beyond.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G David Nwaba to a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Alex Erickson to a two-year contract extension.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived FB Lawrence Thomas. Signed LB Frankie Luvu from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed LB Dekoda Watson on injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived CB Simeon Thomas. Placed CB Dontae Johnson on injured reserve. Activated S Earl Thomas. Signed CB Akeem King from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived/injured DE Anthony Lanier.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Camp Lejeune Marines erect bridge over Florence floodwaters

Today in History

1976: Star Trek crew welcomes Space Shuttle Enterprise