Saturday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Evan Phillips and LHP Donnie Hart from Norfolk (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Selected the contract of INF Pete Kozma from Toledo (IL). Transferred SS Jose Iglesias to the 60-day DL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Luiz Gohara from Gwinnett (IL) and placed him on the 60-day DL. Reinstated RHP Arodys Vizcaino from the 60-day DL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LHP Tony Cingrani and RHP John Axford to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) for rehab assignments.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded RHP Jorge De Leon to Sugar Land (Atlantic) for future considerations.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Jeremy Kerley. Signed DT Robert Thomas from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Kenneth Durden. Signed OT Tyler Marz from the practice squad.

