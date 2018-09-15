Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

September 15, 2018 6:07 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Evan Phillips and LHP Donnie Hart from Norfolk (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Selected the contract of INF Pete Kozma from Toledo (IL). Transferred SS Jose Iglesias to the 60-day DL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Transferred RHP Jandel Gustave to the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of OF Myles Straw from Fresno (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Clay Buchholz on the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Randall Delgado from Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Luiz Gohara from Gwinnett (IL) and placed him on the 60-day DL. Reinstated RHP Arodys Vizcaino from the 60-day DL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LHP Tony Cingrani and RHP John Axford to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) for rehab assignments.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded RHP Jorge De Leon to Sugar Land (Atlantic) for future considerations.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Jeremy Kerley. Signed DT Robert Thomas from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released WR Rashad Greene. Signed RB Brandon Wilds from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed CB Craig Mager on injured reserve. Signed OT Trent Scott from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Bennie Fowler. Signed OL Cole Croston from the practice squad and WR Riley McCarron to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Kenneth Durden. Signed OT Tyler Marz from the practice squad.

