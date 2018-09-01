Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

ESPN — Virginia Tech at Florida St.
FS1 — NHRA, U.S. Nationals, finals, at Indianapolis
FOX — NHRA, U.S. Nationals, finals, at Indianapolis
GOLF — PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, final round, at Boston
NBC — PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, final round, at Boston
FS2 — Saratoga Live, Hopeful Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
ESPN — Boston at Atlanta
ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Oakland
MLB — N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers
ESPN2 — U.S. Open, round of 16, at New York
ESPN2 — U.S. Open, round of 16, at New York —
|Tuesday, Sept. 4
|GOLF
|9 p.m.
GOLF — Volvik World Long Drive Championship, Men’s Open Division and Masters championship, at Thackerville, Okla.
FS1 — L.A. Angels at Texas
MLB — N.Y. Yankees at Oakland
ESPN2 — Women, International friendly, United States vs. Chile, at San Jose, Calif.
ESPN — U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at New York
ESPN — U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at New York
ESPN2 — Playoffs, Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 5 (if necessary), Washington at Atlanta
ESPNEWS & NBA — Playoffs, Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 5 (if necessary), Phoenix at Seattle —
|Wednesday, Sept. 5
|BEACH VOLLEYBALL
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — AVP Pro Tour: Gold Series, The Championships, finals, at Chicago (taped)
NBCSN — Vuelta a Espana, Stage 11, from Mombuey to the Ribeira Sacra area in Luintra, Spain (same-day tape)
GOLF — Volvik World Long Drive Championship, Men’s and Women’s finals, at Thackerville, Okla.
MLB — Kansas City at Cleveland
MLB — N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers
ESPN — U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at New York
ESPN — U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at New York —
|Thursday, Sept. 6
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, first round, at Crans Montana, Switzerland
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, first round, at Crans Montana, Switzerland
GOLF — PGA Tour, BMW Championship, first round, at Newtown Square, Pa.
MLB — Chicago Cubs at Washington
NBC — Atlanta at Philadelphia
ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. France, at Munich
ESPN — U.S. Open, women’s semifinals, at New York
ESPN2 — Finals (best-of 5 series), Game 1, teams TBA —
|Friday, Sept. 7
|BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
NBA — 2018 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, at Springfield, Mass.
ESPN2 — TCU at SMU
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, second round, at Crans Montana, Switzerland
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, second round, at Crans Montana, Switzerland
GOLF — PGA Tour, BMW Championship, second round, at Newtown Square, Pa.
MLB — Houston at Boston
ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League, Italy vs. Poland, at Bologna, Italy
FS1 — Men, International friendly, United States vs. Brazil, at East Rutherford, N.J.
LIFE – NWSL, Seattle at Portland
ESPN2 — U.S. Open, men’s doubles championship, at New York
ESPN — U.S. Open, men’s semifinals, at New York —
|Saturday, Sept. 8
|AUTO RACING
|10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard, practice, at Indianapolis
NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Lilly Diabetes 250, qualifying, at Indianapolis
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard, final practice, at Indianapolis
NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Lilly Diabetes 250, at Indianapolis
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard, qualifying, at Indianapolis
SHO — Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter, for the vacant WBC World welterweight title; Yordenis Ugas vs. Cesar Barrionuevo, 10, welterweights, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
HBO — Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Felipe Orucuta, junior bantamweights; Donnie Nietes vs. Aston Palicte, for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight title; Kazuto Ioka vs. McWilliams Arroyo, junior bantamweights, at Inglewood, Calif.
ABC or ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at USF
ABC or ESPN2 — Arizona at Houston
BTN — New Mexico at Wisconsin
BTN — E. Michigan at Purdue
CBSSN — Liberty at Army
ESPN — Mississippi St. at Kansas St.
ESPNU — Duke at Northwestern
FS1 — W. Michigan at Michigan
SEC — Nevada at Vanderbilt
FOX — UCLA at Oklahoma
ABC — Colorado at Nebraska
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.
CBS — Georgia at South Carolina
CBSSN — Memphis at Navy
NBC — Ball St. at Notre Dame
ESPN2 — Arkansas St. at Alabama
ESPNU — North Carolina at East Carolina
FSN — Lamar at Texas Tech
SEC — E. Tennessee St. at Tennessee
FOX — Iowa St. at Iowa
ESPN — Clemson at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — Game TBA
ESPNU — Game TBA
BTN — Virginia at Indiana
BTN — W. Illinois at Illinois
CBSSN — Arkansas at Colorado St.
ESPNEWS — Utah at N. Illinois
FS1 — Fresno St. at Minnesota
SEC — Kentucky at Florida
ABC — Penn St. at Pittsburgh
FSN — S. Alabama at Oklahoma St.
FOX — Southern Cal at Stanford
ESPN2 or ESPNU — UConn at Boise St.
ESPN2 or ESPNU — California at BYU
ESPN — Michigan St. at Arizona St.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, third round, at Crans Montana, Switzerland
NBC — PGA Tour, BMW Championship, third round, at Newtown Square, Pa.
GOLF- PGA Tour, BMW Championship, third round, at Newtown Square, Pa.
MLB — Miami at Pittsburgh
FS1 — Houston at Boston
MLB — Chicago Cubs at Washington
MLB — Regional Coverage, New York Yankees at Seattle, Atlanta at Oakland
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|8 p.m.
FX – UFC 228, prelims, at Dallas
ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League, Northern Ireland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, at Belfast, Northern Ireland
NBCSN — English Premiership, Wasps vs. Exeter (same-day tape)
ESPN — U.S. Open, women’s championship, at New York —
|Sunday, Sept. 9
|AUTO RACING
|2 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard, at Indianapolis
FS1 — IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, America’s Tire 250, at Salinas, Calif.
NBCSN — Vuelta a Espana, Stage 15, from Ribera de Arriba to Lagos de Covadonga, Spain (same-day tape)
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, final round, at Crans Montana, Switzerland
GOLF — PGA Tour, BMW Championship, final round, at Newtown Square, Pa.
NBC — PGA Tour, BMW Championship, final round, at Newtown Square, Pa.
TBS — Chicago Cubs at Washington
ESPN — Houston at Boston
CBS — Regional coverage, Buffalo at Baltimore, Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Cincinnati at Indianapolis or Houston at New England
FOX — Regional coverage, Tennessee at Miami, San Francisco at Minnesota, Tampa Bay at New Orleans or Jacksonville at N.Y. Giants
CBS — Regional coverage, Kansas City at L.A. Chargers
FOX — Regional coverage, Washington at Arizona, Dallas at Carolina or Seattle at Denver
NBC — Chicago at Green Bay
CBS — PBR Bull Riding, PFIWESTERN.com Invitational, at Springfield, Mo. (taped)
NBC — New Balance 5th Avenue Mile, at New York
ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League, Bulgaria vs. Norway, at Sofia, Bulgaria
ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League, Cyprus vs. Slovenia, at Nicosia, Cyprus
ESPN2 — U.S. Open, women’s doubles championship, at New York
ESPN — U.S. Open, men’s championship, at New York
|TRACK & FIELD
|1 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — IAAF, Continental Cup, at Ostrava, Czech Republic (same-day tape)
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Finals (best-of 5 series), Game 2, teams TBA
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.