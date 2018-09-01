Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

ESPN — Virginia Tech at Florida St.

DRAG RACING 11 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA, U.S. Nationals, finals, at Indianapolis

1 p.m.

FOX — NHRA, U.S. Nationals, finals, at Indianapolis

GOLF 11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, final round, at Boston

1:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, final round, at Boston

HORSE RACING 4 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live, Hopeful Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Atlanta

4 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Oakland

8 p.m.

MLB — N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers

TENNIS 11 a.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open, round of 16, at New York

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open, round of 16, at New York —

Tuesday, Sept. 4 GOLF 9 p.m.

GOLF — Volvik World Long Drive Championship, Men’s Open Division and Masters championship, at Thackerville, Okla.

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FS1 — L.A. Angels at Texas

10 p.m.

MLB — N.Y. Yankees at Oakland

SOCCER 10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women, International friendly, United States vs. Chile, at San Jose, Calif.

TENNIS Noon

ESPN — U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at New York

WNBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs, Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 5 (if necessary), Washington at Atlanta

10 p.m.

ESPNEWS & NBA — Playoffs, Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 5 (if necessary), Phoenix at Seattle —

Wednesday, Sept. 5 BEACH VOLLEYBALL 7 p.m.

NBCSN — AVP Pro Tour: Gold Series, The Championships, finals, at Chicago (taped)

CYCLING 1 p.m.

NBCSN — Vuelta a Espana, Stage 11, from Mombuey to the Ribeira Sacra area in Luintra, Spain (same-day tape)

GOLF 9 p.m.

GOLF — Volvik World Long Drive Championship, Men’s and Women’s finals, at Thackerville, Okla.

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

MLB — Kansas City at Cleveland

7:30 p.m.

MLB — N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers

TENNIS Noon

ESPN — U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, quarterfinals, at New York —

Thursday, Sept. 6 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Kennesaw St. at Tennessee Tech

GOLF 5:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, first round, at Crans Montana, Switzerland

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, first round, at Crans Montana, Switzerland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, BMW Championship, first round, at Newtown Square, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

MLB — Chicago Cubs at Washington

NFL FOOTBALL 8:20 p.m.

NBC — Atlanta at Philadelphia

SOCCER 2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. France, at Munich

TENNIS 7 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, women’s semifinals, at New York

WNBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Finals (best-of 5 series), Game 1, teams TBA —

Friday, Sept. 7 BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

NBA — 2018 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, at Springfield, Mass.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TCU at SMU

GOLF 5:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, second round, at Crans Montana, Switzerland

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, second round, at Crans Montana, Switzerland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, BMW Championship, second round, at Newtown Square, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

MLB — Houston at Boston

SOCCER 2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League, Italy vs. Poland, at Bologna, Italy

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Men, International friendly, United States vs. Brazil, at East Rutherford, N.J.

10 p.m.

LIFE – NWSL, Seattle at Portland

TENNIS Noon

ESPN2 — U.S. Open, men’s doubles championship, at New York

4 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, men’s semifinals, at New York —

Saturday, Sept. 8 AUTO RACING 10:30 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard, practice, at Indianapolis

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Lilly Diabetes 250, qualifying, at Indianapolis

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard, final practice, at Indianapolis

3 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Lilly Diabetes 250, at Indianapolis

6 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard, qualifying, at Indianapolis

BOXING 9 p.m.

SHO — Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter, for the vacant WBC World welterweight title; Yordenis Ugas vs. Cesar Barrionuevo, 10, welterweights, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

9:45 p.m.

HBO — Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Felipe Orucuta, junior bantamweights; Donnie Nietes vs. Aston Palicte, for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight title; Kazuto Ioka vs. McWilliams Arroyo, junior bantamweights, at Inglewood, Calif.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Noon

ABC or ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at USF

ABC or ESPN2 — Arizona at Houston

BTN — New Mexico at Wisconsin

BTN — E. Michigan at Purdue

CBSSN — Liberty at Army

ESPN — Mississippi St. at Kansas St.

ESPNU — Duke at Northwestern

FS1 — W. Michigan at Michigan

SEC — Nevada at Vanderbilt

1 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at Oklahoma

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Colorado at Nebraska

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.

CBS — Georgia at South Carolina

CBSSN — Memphis at Navy

NBC — Ball St. at Notre Dame

ESPN2 — Arkansas St. at Alabama

ESPNU — North Carolina at East Carolina

4 p.m.

FSN — Lamar at Texas Tech

SEC — E. Tennessee St. at Tennessee

5 p.m.

FOX — Iowa St. at Iowa

7 p.m.

ESPN — Clemson at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — Game TBA

ESPNU — Game TBA

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Virginia at Indiana

BTN — W. Illinois at Illinois

CBSSN — Arkansas at Colorado St.

ESPNEWS — Utah at N. Illinois

FS1 — Fresno St. at Minnesota

SEC — Kentucky at Florida

8 p.m.

ABC — Penn St. at Pittsburgh

FSN — S. Alabama at Oklahoma St.

8:30 p.m.

FOX — Southern Cal at Stanford

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2 or ESPNU — UConn at Boise St.

ESPN2 or ESPNU — California at BYU

10:45 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan St. at Arizona St.

GOLF 6:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, third round, at Crans Montana, Switzerland

Noon

NBC — PGA Tour, BMW Championship, third round, at Newtown Square, Pa.

3:30 p.m.

GOLF- PGA Tour, BMW Championship, third round, at Newtown Square, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

MLB — Miami at Pittsburgh

4 p.m.

FS1 — Houston at Boston

7 p.m.

MLB — Chicago Cubs at Washington

10 p.m.

MLB — Regional Coverage, New York Yankees at Seattle, Atlanta at Oakland

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 8 p.m.

FX – UFC 228, prelims, at Dallas

SOCCER 8:50 a.m.

ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League, Northern Ireland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, at Belfast, Northern Ireland

RUGBY 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — English Premiership, Wasps vs. Exeter (same-day tape)

TENNIS 4 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, women’s championship, at New York —

Sunday, Sept. 9 AUTO RACING 2 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard, at Indianapolis

5 p.m.

FS1 — IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, America’s Tire 250, at Salinas, Calif.

CYCLING 11 p.m.

NBCSN — Vuelta a Espana, Stage 15, from Ribera de Arriba to Lagos de Covadonga, Spain (same-day tape)

GOLF 6 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Omega European Masters, final round, at Crans Montana, Switzerland

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour, BMW Championship, final round, at Newtown Square, Pa.

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour, BMW Championship, final round, at Newtown Square, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL 1:30 p.m.

TBS — Chicago Cubs at Washington

8 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Boston

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional coverage, Buffalo at Baltimore, Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Cincinnati at Indianapolis or Houston at New England

FOX — Regional coverage, Tennessee at Miami, San Francisco at Minnesota, Tampa Bay at New Orleans or Jacksonville at N.Y. Giants

4 p.m.

CBS — Regional coverage, Kansas City at L.A. Chargers

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional coverage, Washington at Arizona, Dallas at Carolina or Seattle at Denver

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at Green Bay

RODEO 4 p.m.

CBS — PBR Bull Riding, PFIWESTERN.com Invitational, at Springfield, Mo. (taped)

RUNNING Noon

NBC — New Balance 5th Avenue Mile, at New York

SOCCER 11:50 a.m.

ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League, Bulgaria vs. Norway, at Sofia, Bulgaria

2:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League, Cyprus vs. Slovenia, at Nicosia, Cyprus

TENNIS 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open, women’s doubles championship, at New York

4 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, men’s championship, at New York

TRACK & FIELD 1 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — IAAF, Continental Cup, at Ostrava, Czech Republic (same-day tape)

WNBA BASKETBALL 3:30 p.m.

ABC — Finals (best-of 5 series), Game 2, teams TBA

