Scotland fullback Hogg out for 3 months after ankle surgery

September 21, 2018 5:44 am
 
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Fullback Stuart Hogg is set to miss Scotland’s four November rugby tests following ankle surgery which will sideline him for up to three months.

Hogg hurt the ankle on Sept. 7 while playing for Glasgow Warriors, but still went with the team to South Africa for Pro14 games over the coming two weekends. While in South Africa, Hogg discovered the injury was worse than first thought, and he returned home. The British Lions back had surgery on Thursday in Glasgow.

“I’m gutted to be missing some important games for Glasgow Warriors and Scotland over the next few months,” Hogg said on the club website on Friday.

“My focus just now is working hard and getting fit, so I can play my part in what is a long season.”

In November, Scotland plays Wales, Fiji, South Africa, and Argentina.

